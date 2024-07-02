Leonard Curtis team raise £2,300 for charity with Three Peaks challenge
The 26 mile fundraiser takes walkers through the stunning Yorkshire scenery of the Dales National Park, starting with smallest of the peaks, Pen-y-ghent, before going on over 12 hours to tackle the peaks of Ingleborough and Whernside, climbing a final total of 1585 metres!
And by the time they had completed the challenge, the 17 Leonard Curtis walkers had raised more than £2,300 for Sheffield charity Cavendish Cancer Care.
“We thought it would be great to organise a team activity that was both fun and would also give something to a great city charity,” said event organiser Deborah Lockwood.
“We had people of all abilities taking part and some members of the team did only manage to complete two of the peaks but what really mattered was that everybody really enjoyed themselves and achieved what they could.
“There was a real spirit of determination, team work, inclusivity and support, with everybody setting their own goal.
“They really pushed themselves out of their comfort zones and learnt something very valuable about the way that the support of their colleagues enabled them all to achieve something they might not have thought was possible.
“And the fact that we have now raised a fantastic £2,300 - and the figure is still rising - makes us all feel very proud.”
Cavendish Cancer Care has been helping people affected by cancer for more than 30 years.
The charity offers support to people who have a cancer diagnosis, those who are recovering from cancer and those living with cancer. It also supports family members or carers of people affected by cancer.
There’s still time to support the Leonard Curtis team by visiting www.justgiving.com/page/leonardcurtis-1716449892787?utm_medium=fundraising&utm_content=page%2Fleonardcurtis-1716449892787&utm_source=copyLink&utm_campaign=pfp-share
