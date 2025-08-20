Leo shows you’re never too young to be a St Luke’s fundraiser

Leo Rayner is proving that you’re never too young to be a St Luke’s Hospice fundraiser.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For at just six years old, Leo is signed up to compete in the Run For All Sheffield Mini and Junior Run on September 28 – and he’s already raised £150 before he even joins the start line.

“Leo enjoys running and often completes park runs where he tries to better his time,” said mum Stacey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He has been inspired to take part in a bigger run and he has learnt about charity and the important work that charities do.

He may only be six, but Leo is showing that youth is no obstacle to supporting a great cause.

“St Luke`s is a charity close to our hearts because Leo’s nan was a patient in 2014 as she reached the end of her life.

“Unfortunately, Leo never got the chance to meet her but he says he is running because he wants to help sick or ill people."

To support Leo on his fundraising run visit www.justgiving.com/page/stacey-gill-3