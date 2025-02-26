Leann joins St Luke’s Half Marathon runners in memory of mum Brenda

Leann Vaughan admits that before mum Brenda became a patient at St Luke’s Hospice, the family knew virtually nothing about the charity.

But in the seven weeks that Brenda was a patient in the St Luke’s In Patient Centre, she discovered a world of support she never knew existed.

And that’s why she’s fulfilling a promise she made to Brenda to raise funds for St Luke’s by taking part in the Sheffield Half Marathon on March 23.

Brenda was initially supported by the St Luke’s Community Team at home in Sothall, near Crystal Peaks, but as her cancer worsened and her pain increased, it was suggested she would benefit from time with the In Patient Centre.

Leann and her friends are running in memory of mum Brenda, who was a St Luke's patient.

“It was getting too much for her at home and it was such a relief when we heard from St Luke’s and we knew we were not on our own, that we had back up,” Leann says.

“Mum and dad had always been proud and independent so it took a lot for mum to build up her trust but over the seven weeks she was at the hospice she built up such a good relationship with the team.

“She even had the chance to do things like getting her hair done, which was lovely because she was always so proud of her hair.”

Equally important was the fact that knowing Brenda was being cared for by the St Luke’s team meant Leann could get back to being a daughter.

Leann (right) with friend Karen, who is one of the friends who will be running with her on the day

“It took a while for me to get it into my head that St Luke’s simply wanted me to come and visit,” Leann admits.

“Because of my mindset it was hard to let go but then you realise that these people know what they are doing and St Luke’s felt like it was our home for the seven weeks we were there.

“What I liked and what mum liked too was that they were always up front and honest – mum wanted that, she didn’t want things covered up.”

Above everything else, though, the family appreciated the sort of care they knew they would not have received anywhere else.

“Nothing was too much trouble, everything was just perfect and they could not have been nicer – it was like a comfort blanket for us,” Leann says.

“You don’t actually realise what a stress this sort of illness is until you are going through it - it’s all overwhelming and a bit like a whirlwind.

“Now we have good memories, lovely memories which St Luke’s gave us and feel as though you have made friends with everybody.”

Leann is one of the team of St Luke’s runners taking part in the Sheffield Half Marathon on March 23 and a few places are still available for anybody wanting to join her.

For more information or to register visit www.stlukeshospice.org.uk/support/events/detail/sheffield-half-marathon