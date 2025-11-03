Leah’s Yard to light up the city with a festive switch-on supporting Sheffield Hospitals Charity

Leah's Yard will kick off the festive season in style, lighting up its spectacular 12-foot tree on 13 November.

Sheffield’s heritage retail courtyard, Leah’s Yard, will kick off the festive season in true Sheffield style with the switch-on of its spectacular 12-foot Christmas tree on Thursday November 13.

Handpicked from Whirlow Hall Farm and decorated by local independent artist Sarah Lewis-Cole (Sarah_makes), the tree will represent the spirit of Leah’s Yard: creativity, craftsmanship and community. The event is held in support of Sheffield Hospitals Charity, and the tree will also feature a bespoke sign with QR codes, making it easy for visitors to donate directly.

Coinciding with the start of Sheffield Christmas Markets, the evening promises to be a festive showcase of local talent, food, and produce. Visitors can enjoy late-night shopping until 8pm, ticking off Christmas gifts from Leah’s Yard’s eclectic mix of independent makers and retailers - from handcrafted wreaths at Roots & Bloom, to pre-loved designer fashion at Clothes the Loop, and limited edition and original artwork from Pete Mckee.

To keep spirits high, Barks will be serving warming mulled wine, Hop Hideout will offer spiced mulled cider, and a Bavarian Grill will add flavour with authentic German sausages. BBC Radio Sheffield’s Paulette Edwards will host the evening, keeping the crowd entertained as the courtyard lights up for Christmas.

In keeping with the giving spirit of the season, the evening will raise vital funds for Sheffield Hospitals Charity, in a campaign to support mums and babies cared for at the Jessop Maternity Wing. The charity enhances hospital care across Sheffield, funding vital services such as family accommodation for parents of babies in neonatal intensive care, emotional support from family care nurses, and special memory-making activities for families.

“Leah’s Yard is all about celebrating Sheffield’s independent spirit; its makers, creativity and a sense of community,” said Tom Wolfenden, director of Leah’s Yard. “This Christmas, we are looking forward to welcoming new visitors to experience this, soak up the special atmosphere, and enjoy what the Yard has to offer, all while helping to raise funds for an incredible local cause that benefits us all. It’s the perfect way to start the festive season in Sheffield.”

City centre workers, evening shoppers and families alike are invited to pop in, enjoy some delicious festive refreshments, and experience a relaxed start to the season in the beautiful surroundings of this historic courtyard.

Join us on Thursday November 13 from 5pm at Leah’s Yard. More information on Leah’s Yard can be found on the website: www.leahsyard.com.