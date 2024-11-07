Leading Sheffield Agency promotes innovation in South Yorkshire

Award-winning Sheffield based B2B creative marketing agency Objective is partnering with South Yorkshire business Xeros Technology to promote innovative technology to revolutionise both commercial and domestic laundry.

Based at the Advanced Manufacturing Park in Catcliffe, Xeros Technology develops innovative sustainable technologies that greatly reduce the impact of laundry on the eco-system.

Xeros is an R&D innovation company, made up of scientists, engineers and thinkers, creating and scaling lower-impact technologies for the manufacture and care of clothing.

Its technology achieves superior performance, is cost effective and highly efficient, minimising the environmental impact of manufacturing and cleaning clothes.

The award winning Objective B2B team have been commissioned to capture the Xeros story, showcasing innovative Xeros technologies, both amongst key audiences in the clothing care sector, and others working to reduce the environmental impact of laundry.

Objective are raising awareness of the Xeros story through website enhancements, video and photography, infographics, animations, presentations and social content.

Xeros has recently entered a strategic partnership with Donlim Group, one of the leading appliance manufacturers. Under the agreement, Donlim will collaborate with Xeros to bring their cutting edge microplastic filtration technology to market.

“This has been the perfect partnership for Objective as we are passionate about the innovative, sustainable technologies being developed by Xeros” said Objective Managing Director Dan Broadbent.

“Our technical insight, and deep understanding of B2B audiences, enables the Objective team to shape a simple but effective story about how Xeros are developing the future of laundry.

“By raising awareness of Xeros technologies, we are playing our part in making cleaning and caring for our clothes much more sustainable.”

Stephen Hayes, Xeros Category and Marketing Director said: “After evaluating several agencies through a competitive tender process, we were pleased to appoint the Objective team to help us communicate the benefits of our sustainable technologies.

“We were particularly impressed with their approach, professionalism, and knowledge in the B2B marketing space.

“We are looking forward to working with them as we commercialise and take our innovative technology to market.”

Objective is recognised as one of the fastest growing B2B marketing agencies in the UK.

Its team of B2B specialists partner with hundreds of B2B clients including Assa Aboly, Kingfisher Lighting, OSO Hotwater, SIG and Turner and Townsend.

Objective successfully deliver board level marketing strategy, creative, digital and content marketing.