Law firm’s 100th anniversary supports Hereditary Breast Cancer helpline

The centenary celebrations for one of the city’s oldest law firms is to support a cause very close to its heart.

The Graysons 100th anniversary event – which is set to take place at the city’s Botanical Gardens next month as part of the firm’s support for Art In The Gardens – will be raising money for the National Hereditary Breast Cancer Helpline.

The helpline has supported hundreds of families across the UK with advice, information, and lived experience of hereditary breast cancer.

Graysons already works closely with the founder and her daughter Becky Measures through the firm’s support for their ‘Breast of Friends’ podcast.

Art In The Gardens is set to take place on Saturday and Sunday, September 6 and 7, with a special preview evening on Friday September 5.

Now in its 22nd year, Art in the Gardens continues to be a highlight of Sheffield’s cultural calendar, attracting thousands of visitors to enjoy the work of hundreds of exhibiting artists and makers.

Peter Clark, managing partner at Graysons, said: “We are proud to use our centenary to raise funds for the National Hereditary Breast Cancer Helpline, a charity doing vital work for families across the country. Supporting Wendy and Becky through the ‘Breast of Friends’ podcast has shown us the incredible impact of their work, and we’re delighted to extend that support through this special occasion.”

Graysons Solicitors specialise in wills, estates and trusts, elderly client services, lifetime planning, private wealth, property, family law, personal injury, occupational illness, and clinical negligence.

Graysons are located at Courtwood House, Silver Street Head, Sheffield, S1 2DD. They also have offices in Chesterfield and Hathersage.