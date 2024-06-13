Law firm welcomes renowned corporate partner in Sheffield
With more than 24 years’ experience, Matt has joined Shakespeare Martineau from Knights plc, where he spent the past seven years as a partner. Prior to this, he worked for Irwin Mitchell and DLA Piper.
Specialising in corporate finance, Matt advises public and private companies, individuals and institutions on domestic and cross-border mergers and acquisitions, private equity investments, IPOs and secondary fund raisings, restructurings, and joint ventures, spanning a wide variety of sectors, including manufacturing and industrials, healthcare, digital and technology, and hospitality.
Matt said: “I am thrilled to have joined a highly rated and respected national law firm that has its roots centred around client-focussed delivery, and values the development and ambitions of its partners and people.
“Whether acting for institutions or corporates that are committing a significant level of capital investment or owner-managers who are exiting businesses they have grown for many years, I get a real buzz in delivering solutions and advice on what are usually critical, high-value deals.
“In my new role, I am looking forward up developing Shakespeare Martineau’s corporate and wider legal offering across South Yorkshire, transforming the brand into the ‘go-to’ mid-market law firm in the region.”
Michael Stace, partner and head of corporate at Shakespeare Martineau, added: “We are continuing our investment in the South Yorkshire market – a region in which we see a lot of potential – and we are thrilled to welcome Matt to the Sheffield team, a move that will help to boost this commitment. Matt has a strong reputation in Sheffield, and his technical knowledge and broad experience will be a real asset to our national corporate team as we look to enhance our transactional offering and, additionally, to cement our reputation in South Yorkshire.”