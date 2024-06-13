Law firm welcomes renowned corporate partner in Sheffield

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

National law firm Shakespeare Martineau has welcomed corporate partner Matt Ainsworth to its Sheffield hub.

With more than 24 years’ experience, Matt has joined Shakespeare Martineau from Knights plc, where he spent the past seven years as a partner. Prior to this, he worked for Irwin Mitchell and DLA Piper.

Specialising in corporate finance, Matt advises public and private companies, individuals and institutions on domestic and cross-border mergers and acquisitions, private equity investments, IPOs and secondary fund raisings, restructurings, and joint ventures, spanning a wide variety of sectors, including manufacturing and industrials, healthcare, digital and technology, and hospitality.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Matt said: “I am thrilled to have joined a highly rated and respected national law firm that has its roots centred around client-focussed delivery, and values the development and ambitions of its partners and people.

Matt Ainsworth

“Whether acting for institutions or corporates that are committing a significant level of capital investment or owner-managers who are exiting businesses they have grown for many years, I get a real buzz in delivering solutions and advice on what are usually critical, high-value deals.

“In my new role, I am looking forward up developing Shakespeare Martineau’s corporate and wider legal offering across South Yorkshire, transforming the brand into the ‘go-to’ mid-market law firm in the region.”