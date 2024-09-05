Launch of first hyper-local podcast in Sheffield about Netherthorpe, Upperthorpe and Neepsend

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

NUN Local is a brand-new hyper-local podcast created by journalist Philippa Willitts from social enterprise Scribble and Bloom Community Interest Company. The podcast will tell stories about, and for, the communities, businesses, events, groups and organisations in this area of Sheffield that is often under-celebrated or under-appreciated.

Episode one of NUN Local includes an interview with Sue Peel from the Ponderosa Nature Group, Brooke Hayes from Sheffield Museums, Dr Camilla Allen from University of Sheffield talking about the World War One memorial trees in Upperthorpe, and Craig Wolstenholme from KINCA.

Episodes will go live monthly and every episode is transcribed to improve accessibility.

Podcast host and company director Philippa Willitts said, “I’m very excited to be launching Sheffield’s first ever hyper-local podcast. NUN Local will highlight Netherthorpe, Upperthorpe and Neepsend, the people who live and work in these areas, and the events and projects here.

“We have gorgeous green spaces, brilliant community projects, exciting businesses and excellent people, and NUN Local has been launched to celebrate them.

“As a journalist, I’ve always been fascinated by the hyper local, and hope that the podcast will benefit the community and the organisations here.”

Further information

· Contact Philippa Willitts at [email protected]

· Founded by disabled journalist and entrepreneur Philippa Willitts, Scribble and Bloom Community Interest Company is a social enterprise created to encourage self-expression (“scribble”) as a way to improve lives (“bloom”)

· Scribble and Bloom will create written publications and podcasts, run zine-making workshops, and make information accessible to disabled people, with a particular focus on translating information into Easy Read documents for learning-disabled and autistic people

· NUN Local website: http://nunlocal.news

· Scribble and Bloom website: http://www.scribbleandbloom.org.uk

· Assets downloadable here: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1a_H3u5XtnL2d01b7ye0NWVx8P7gophux?usp=sharing