Laptop scheme helps vulnerable young people build a brighter future

South Yorkshire youth homelessness charity Roundabout is helping young people to build a better future by providing the laptops they need to access education, employment and training.

Research shows that most young people being supported by homeless services like Roundabout are unemployed and living on just £70 per week.

Few have savings, many have debt, and all are required to cover their own living costs.

But Roundabout has access to money from national homelessness charity Every Youth’s Employability Boost fund, which specifically provides laptops and also covers areas like course fees, equipment and travel.

The Roundabout team’s Radouan Kharbach (left) with Abdul

The Boost is fundamental to giving homeless young people the confidence to perform at their best, without having to worry about financial pressures.

One of the young people who has benefitted from Roundabout’s participation in the scheme is Abdul.

Roundabout’s Dispersed Service Manager Yasmin Kempton explained: “The laptop will provide Abdul with access to a vast amount of information to support his college education give him the opportunity to improve his literacy skills providing the facilities to enable him to explore online available resources.

“As Abdul’s first language is not English, the laptop will give him the opportunity to use online dictionaries, grammar checkers and language learning apps.

“English e-books and articles for reading practice will help expand his vocabulary, allowing him to study at his own pace, and make language learning more flexible and accessible.

“Abdul will also be able to research local services and community organisations, search for job opportunities and practice interview skills.

“He’ll have access to news, information and cultural resources, helping him to stay informed and connected to his community, overcoming digital exclusion and enabling him to fully participate fully in society and access all opportunities available.”

Roundabout Fundraising Manager Emily Jones added: “Many of the vulnerable young people we support, like Abdul, face the challenges of having no fixed accommodation, no familial support and many will have suffered childhood trauma.

“Thanks to the Every Youth Employability Boost we are able to provide the tools that help them begin the steps towards building a brighter future.

“A laptop is something that many people now see as an essential part of everyday life and one that is needed for everything from studying to applying for jobs.

“The fund means that our young people have access to opportunities that might otherwise be denied them in such important areas as education, employment and training.”