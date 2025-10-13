Landowner angered he was not consulted over controversial S13 housing plans

The landowner of a site which parcels part of a proposed controversial housing scheme in S13’s greenbelt said he has had no contact from Sheffield City Council about the plans and said he does not intend to give up the site.

Nazar Hussain, bought the site of the old Myrtle Bank Farm, in Handsworth, privately several years ago as a proud resident of the area and is keen to keep the green area in his possession to be enjoyed by the community.

In a letter to be submitted today to the planning hearing about the proposal - which has attracted thousands of objections - Mr Hussain said he is angered that the council has not even approached him about the scheme they have put forward.

He said: “I am the land owner of land parcels to the west of the allocation. I have never ever promoted the site for development, and it was not put forward in any previous ‘call for sites’ exercise. I have not had any contact from Sheffield City Council in relation to their proposed allocation of this housing development of which my land forms a part of.

“My land is not available, and I do not intend for it to be available for the council, or any other party, in this process. I feel very disappointed that a body which is supposed to be working for the people, does not bother to consult the very people it serves and would be affected by its action. I therefore object to the allocation for all the reasons given by the Save S13 Greenbelt - The Sapphire McCarthy Campaign.”

Proposals for the S13 site - which are being fiercely objected to - will see 1638 new homes built on two areas of greenbelt land within a mile of each other in this one postcode area leading to traffic congestion, pollution, over-population, pressure on schools and GP services which are already struggling as well as ripping out an area well used for health and mental well-being.

The area stands to lose 90% of its green space - with 868 homes planned to be built off Bramley Lane and another 870 on farmland off Finchwell Lane - while more affluent parts of the city - with access to the Peak District - remain unscathed.

But the revelation from the landowner in Handsworth comes after the Government planning inspectors were told how a farmer in the Grenoside area of the city was also kept in the dark about a greenbelt housing plan in that area. These sites form part of 14 greenbelt areas which the council wants to release and develop for housing - with the S13 site plans also including a large multi-faith burial site.

In an emotional speech at the planning hearing last month farmer Adele Riddle was in tears as she told inspectors how she could become homeless and was “absolutely devastated” over the prospect that she could lose everything.

Mrs Riddle and her husband have been at Town End Farm for 44 years working hard on the land and have re-invested hundreds of thousands of pounds into their home and business to secure it for their future children and grandchildren.

She said: “It’s been absolutely disgusting, the way we’ve been treated. They are pulling the rug from under us.”

Residents opposed to the scheme in S13 formed the ‘Save S13 Greenbelt - The Sapphire McCarthy Campaign’ in April after hearing about the plans without consultation from the council and have gained support from Hollywood star Sean Bean who is from Handsworth.

The Game of Thrones actor said he would help them fight the scheme citing how important greenery is for health and well-being to local residents and added: “Its common land is the people's land. The council owns it but what are they going to do - just flog it and keep the money? It will then be gone - they will have a bit of the money in the pockets and we have nothing,”

A spokesperson for the S13 group said: “We are sadly not surprised that the council has acted in this way. They did not want to listen to their electorate from the outset - it has been shameful - and they didn't even speak to landowners.

“They think they can ride rough-shod over us - but we are not taking this lightly and will fight it all the way.

“We understand the need for housing but not on this scale meaning three separate communities of Handsworth, Woodhouse and Stradbroke become joined up in an urban sprawl at this side of the city which will connect from Sheffield into Rotherham and beyond - while the west remains unscathed.

“These plans have not been properly thought through - and we hope the planning inspectors see them for the shambles they are.”

Sheffield City Council voted through these greenbelt schemes in May to form its ‘local plan’ - a blueprint for future housing development.

It will now be up to the Government’s Planning Inspectors to decide whether the proposals are fair and robust and these hearings will be taking place over several weeks at the Town Hall. The Government’s independent planning inspectors will then go away and consider the schemes and are due to report back their findings next year.

The S13 group has a website ‘Save S13 Greenbelt’ to keep people up to date on what is happening and have raised around £10,000 so far to support any legal action going forward with a GO Fund Me page but will need to raise more to fund legal battles.