Kubernetes Certified Service Provider – Achieving Kubernetes Mastery
Our long-standing adoption and experience of Kubernetes—K8s—has been the cornerstone of many of our customers’ cloud-native containerised solution implementations; our Certified Kubernetes Administrators (CKAs) have been designing, implementing, scaling, and supporting cluster implementations of all sizes for many years.
At the time of writing, there are just 226 other Kubernetes Certified Service Providers across the world and here at DeeperThanBlue we wanted to be associated with this elite group.
Tony Gallardo-Vega, DeeperThanBlue’s Chief Technology Officer, and our first CKA certified colleague commented, "We’ve been utilising the capabilities of Kubernetes for a very long time. The benefits it brings an organisation when deploying cloud-native solutions are immense. The scalability and flexibility afforded make finding a resolution to customer business problems or geography constraints so simple to resolve.
“This prestigious certification is a testament to our unwavering commitment to excellence and our deep-rooted expertise in the realm of Kubernetes, and suitable recognition of our colleagues at DeeperThanBlue for the years of successful project implementations and their dedication to personal development. The certification also further promotes and reinforces our capabilities through our association with the CNCF.”
DeeperThanBlue’s Kubernetes expertise extends across industry hyperscalers in the form of Google Kubernetes Engine (GKE) on Google Cloud Platform (GCP) and Azure Kubernetes Services (AKS) on Microsoft Azure and Elastic Kubernetes Service (EKS) on Amazon Elastic Cloud Compute (EC2). This means that wherever your data is, on-premise, on the cloud or hybrid, we can implement a containerised solution on a cloud platform of your choice.
If you are interested in speaking to someone at DeeperThanBlue about cloud migration or containerisation projects, email [email protected] or call 0114 399 2820.
