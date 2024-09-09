Knights completes move to flagship city centre office

The UK's largest regional legal services business, Knights, has moved into a premium office at 1 St Paul’s Place in Sheffield following an extensive refurbishment of the city centre building.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Complete with state-of-the-art facilities and technology, and with capacity for around 100 people, Knights’ relocation into the heart of the city is a significant investment in its Sheffield team.

The last few years has seen substantial growth for Knights, with more than 250 professionals across three offices in Yorkshire working as part of a team of more than 1,000 professionals across 23 offices nationwide.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Moving to 1 St Paul’s Place provides a platform for further growth and will offer clients even better access to the comprehensive range of expertise Knights has to offer as the largest regional legal services business in the UK.

1 St Paul's Place

Jessica Neyt, client services director at Knights, said: “This is an exciting move for our Sheffield team and is the latest investment in our people as we grow in Yorkshire. This fantastic new office provides an environment to match the premium service we offer.”

The move is Knights’ latest investment in Grade A, energy efficient offices across the UK, to ensure the business’ working spaces support collaboration among colleagues and provide a first class venue for clients.

This coincides with a period of growth for the business, with 26 partners joining the team so far this year and revenues reaching £150m.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In Sheffield emerging talent has been rewarded, with senior associate Tom Roberts and associates Fazia Hussain and Rachael Marsden among 61 recent promotions, and paralegals Hannah Berry and Stan Fox among new trainees starting this year.