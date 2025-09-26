Kitchen Connections celebrates 10 years in business with Fox Valley roundabout sponsorship and special anniversary event

Kitchen Connections Ltd is marking a major milestone this year, celebrating a decade in business and two successful years at Fox Valley with a new sponsorship deal at the award-winning shopping centre.

The family-run business has accumulated more than 20 years of experience in kitchen design and installation, and this year marks the 10th anniversary of the company.

Kitchen Connections has been proudly based at Fox Valley for the last two years, where its showroom has become a go-to destination for kitchen inspiration, design, and expert advice.

To celebrate the 10th anniversary, the company has signed a sponsorship deal with Fox Valley which includes four branded signs on the centre’s main roundabout – seen daily by thousands of motorists and pedestrians.

Kitchen Connections will also host a special showroom open day on Saturday 4th October 2025 to mark the anniversary, featuring:

Live cooking demonstrations

Exclusive offers and promotions

AEG goody bags and giveaways

Wayne Rayworth, owner of Kitchen Connections Ltd, said:

“We’re delighted to be celebrating 10 years in business and two fantastic years here at Fox Valley. Our work has always been about listening to customers, understanding how they use their kitchens and making sure every inch of space works perfectly for them.

“Sponsoring the roundabout is a great way to raise our profile and of course contribute to it looking pristine and well looked after.”

Kitchen Connections Ltd is a trusted, family-run company where Wayne works alongside his wife and daughters in running the business. The team has more than 20 years of experience in designing, supplying, and installing bespoke kitchens tailored to each customer’s needs.

Their approach is simple: to work closely with every homeowner to create a kitchen that fits their lifestyle, ensuring layouts make the most of every inch of space. Attention to detail is central to their work, with every aspect of the project completed to the highest standards – from making sure every appliance is perfectly connected to adding the final finishing touches on cabinets and doors.

Kitchen Connections installs kitchens as far afield as Rotherham and Barnsley, and supplies customers throughout Sheffield and Chesterfield. The company offers an impressive choice of designs from leading UK brands such as Callerton as well as the premium German kitchen brand Nobilia.

Customers can also select from a wide range of appliances from top names including AEG, Neff, Bosch, Siemens, and Quooker.

But their expertise doesn’t stop at kitchens. Thanks to their wide skillset, Kitchen Connections also supports homeowners with extensions and renovation projects, helping to transform houses into dream homes.

Fox Valley Centre manager Claire Biltcliffe said: “We are thrilled to welcome Kitchen Connections as a roundabout sponsor during their 10th anniversary year.

“They are a fantastic example of a family business that has gone from strength to strength, and it’s great to see them celebrating this milestone here at Fox Valley.”

The showroom open day take place on Saturday October 4 from 11am – 4pm with live cooking demos from talented chef Tom Guise along with special giveaways.

Kitchen Connections can be found at Maria House at Fox Valley opposite the Independent Quarter.

To find out more about Kitchen Connections visit the company’s website at www.kitchenconnectionsltd.com