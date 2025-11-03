Kindness is the key to a happy life at Beighton care home

Knowle Hill residents were asked to share their thoughts on kindness.

All it takes to make a special day is a simple act of kindness, something that can be celebrated and enjoyed.

Residents at Beighton’s Knowle Hill care home - one of the group of nine operated across the city by charity Sheffcare - marked Kindness Month with some special craft events and the chance to share what kindness means to them.

And their responses to the question of what kindness means ranged from a simple ‘friendship and helping people’ to “considering others’ feelings and having confidence in others.’

Knowle Hill manager Michelle Wright commented: “We were delighted that so many of our residents wanted to take an active part in our Care Month activities.

“Their responses to the question of what kindness means very much reflected our most recent CQC report which described staff at our home as knowledgeable and skilled as well as kind and caring.

“Along with dignity and respect, kindness is at the heart of everything we do for our residents.”

The CQC is the independent regulator of all health and social care services in England