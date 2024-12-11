Kind-hearted staff at Sheffield Day Services have donated gifts to those in need as part of Dunelm’s Delivering Joy campaign.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now in its fifth year, the campaign aims to help people who may not otherwise receive a gift to open on Christmas Day.

The idea is simple – customers can collect a tag from a local Dunelm store with a gift request from a local good cause, including schools, care homes, refuges, and charities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Customers are asked to return the tag, attached to a gift which can be from any retailer, and Dunelm will ensure the gift is delivered before Christmas.

Generous staff at Cygnet Social Care’s Sheffield Day Services have been hard at work supporting the important cause, with dozens of gifts donated.

Since its inception, the ‘Delivering Joy’ campaign has fulfilled nearly a quarter of a million gift requests, with a focus on spreading festive cheer and helping those most in need.

This year, Dunelm colleagues have noticed that many requests centre around winter essentials and small comforts, such as hats, scarves, toiletries, and selection boxes, reflecting the ongoing impact of the cost-of-living crisis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Terri Scott, Deputy Service Manager at Sheffield Day Services, said she was pleased the team were able to play a part in spreading festive cheer.

“The staff team have gone above and beyond to fill the bags with gifts and goodies which will make such a difference to someone’s Christmas. The presents were delivered to Dunelm in Rotherham last week who were really grateful for the donation.

“This is such a great cause and it is so amazing to see staff getting involved at what can be such a difficult time of the year financially.”

Sheffield Day Services, in Woodhouse, specialises in supporting individuals with a primary diagnosis of a learning disability, in addition to those with complex health needs, physical disabilities and those with autism.

It is part of the Cygnet Social Care division.