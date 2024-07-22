Keep your hospital appointments throughout August and the Six-Weeks Holiday

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals (DBTH) is urging local families to keep, or re-arrange ahead of time, any hospital appointments they have as the school holidays begin.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This period is typically a busy time for everyone, but clinicians are asking individuals to prioritise their health and ensure that scheduled medical appointments are attended as normal.

Each year, the Trust undertakes around half a million outpatient appointments across its three sites, as well as off-site clinics. Despite the best efforts of health professionals at Doncaster Royal Infirmary, Bassetlaw Hospital and Montagu Hospital, just under 10% of all scheduled appointments go unattended.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

These missed appointments not only impact individual health but also mean that valuable appointment slots could have been used by other patients in need of care and treatment.

Staff at Doncaster Royal Infirmary.

Dr Nick Mallaband, Executive Medical Director at DBTH, said: "As we head into the Six-Weeks Holiday, we understand that schedules can become hectic. However, we strongly encourage everyone to keep, or re-arrange, their hospital appointments. Attending these appointments is vital for your health and wellbeing, and by letting us know ahead of time if you cannot attend, also ensures that we can provide timely care to other patients."

To help manage appointments efficiently, the Trust uses a digital system to send important information via email and text messages from 07860 039 092. To avoid any confusion, the Trust recommends that residents save this number as a contact in their mobile device's address book.

For those without a mobile phone number on record, paper letters and correspondence will continue to be sent. If you have difficulty accessing the digital system, you can give consent for a family member or carer to manage it on your behalf. Please ensure you provide their private email address and telephone/mobile number, and obtain their consent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dr Mallaband added: "Our digital system is designed to make managing appointments as convenient as possible. By reducing the number of missed appointments, we can better allocate our resources and reduce waiting times for everyone. Your cooperation during this busy holiday period is greatly appreciated."

Individuals can rearrange or cancel their appointment by accessing the patient portal, emailing [email protected], or calling 01302 642500.

For more information about your appointment at Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals to: https://www.dbth.nhs.uk/patients-visitors/changing-or-cancelling-your-appointments/