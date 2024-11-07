KCM calendar bares almost all for hospital charity in 2025

They do say that where there’s muck there’s brass…but you might also add that where there’s grime there’s glamour!

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rotherham's KCM Waste Management is more than just a reliable South Yorkshire waste collection service - it has also raised more than £45,000 for charity in the past five years alone.

And one of its most popular fundraisers has been its annual Nearly Naked calendar, which is back for 2025 and is this time raising money for the Rotherham Hospital and Community Charity as the KCM team bare almost but not quite all in a selection of fun images captured around the company’s Ginhouse Lane site in Rotherham.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are delighted that so many of the team were happy to join us again for another of our fun calendar photoshoots,” said KCM Social Media and Marketing Manager Ellie Hickling.

The 2025 KCM calendar promises to get sparks flying!

“We are proud to be a family run business with our roots very firmly in the heart of the community we serve and the work we do with our local charities is something we all enjoy.

“Rotherham Hospital and Community Trust raises money to fund the extra special resources, equipment and projects which the NHS cannot afford for patients and families.

“All the funds raised from our Nearly Naked calendar will specifically help their Dementia Appeal, which aims to support elderly and vulnerable patients cared for by the hospital.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The calendar is, though, just one of the many community initiatives supported by the KCM team.

The average work day isn't usually like this at KCM

The company has donated countless skips to local organizations, community projects, and residents in need, aiding in waste disposal and clean-up efforts.

It has shown its commitment to local sports teams and events by providing hundreds of sponsorships, helping to support and encourage community involvement.

KCM have been held in numerous litter picks, rallying the community to clean up local parks, streets, and green spaces and the company has made recycling accessible to everyone by providing free recycling services, promoting sustainable practices and environmental stewardship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The company has also brought waste management education directly to local schools through bin lorry visits, teaching students about the importance of recycling and proper waste disposal,

The carefully-placed roses suggest this might be a February image

“In addition, we have hosted and supported community fundraisers by donating prizes for raffles and other events and spread joy during the holiday season by delivering free Christmas selection boxes to local schools and hospitals.

“We have also partnered with local charities to offer convenient Christmas tree collection services, while also raising funds for important causes.”

The Nearly Naked Charity Calendar costs £10.00 and is available now at https://kcmwaste.com/products/2025-charity-calendar/