Katie learns about the four H’s as she takes on her marathon challenge

Hard, hot, hilly but full of heart…that’s Katie Weller’s experience of running a marathon.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As Director of People and Wellbeing at St Luke’s Hospice, Katie knows all about the many inspiring ways that people choose to support the Sheffield charity.

But after signing up to compete in the Leeds Marathon, she discovered just how tough and rewarding it really can be to support a cause close to your own heart.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I registered to take part at one of the hardest points in life, following the loss of my beloved mum at the end of February, which followed the loss of two other significant people in my life in the months before,” she explained.

Katie found her marathon hard, hot, hill and full of heart.

“It was hard, because I gave myself four weeks to train after competing in the Sheffield Half Marathon and I went from 13 miles being my longest run, to 16miles the week after, 18 miles the week after that, 20 miles the week after that and then my last long run of 22miles.”

Then there was the heat of the day to contend with, with temperatures rising to well above 20 degrees as the runners strove to reach the finish line.

“As a 40 something year old woman I have never intentionally and practically thrown myself in the jets of hose pipes, sprinklers and kid firing water pistols so much!” she said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And even as a runner who practices on the steep roads of hilly Sheffield, she wasn’t quite ready for the slopes of Leeds.

“I had read it was hilly, but hey I run in Sheffield and the Peaks so hills I know – but the hill at miles 17 to 21 was cruel, with an end that never felt in sight or grasp - that hill went on and on and on, and I succumbed to walking and thought on a number of occasions I could just make a phone call to get picked up!” she admitted.

Despite the heat and the hills, though, Katie also discovered just how much heart goes into a marathon event.

“I ran with so much love and support in my heart and so much purpose - despite the body wanting to give up, my heart kept me going,” she said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was a heart-full event, heart-warming, heart-breaking, heart-lifting, heart-overwhelming.

I saw Minions, a Herd of Cows, Scooby-Do, Batman, Superwoman, cheerleaders, Mario, a dinosaur, rhinos, a man with a 17kg tumble-dryer strapped to his back and many more super heros all in their own right.”

By the time crossed the finish line, Katie had raised £938 for St Luke’s Hospice and there’s still time to support her by visiting www.justgiving.com/page/katie-weller-in-memory-marathon