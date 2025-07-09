Katie adds a St Luke’s Half Marathon challenge to her list of 40 activities

Katie Fielding has drawn up a list of 40 things to do before she reaches 40…and high on that schedule is completing a Half Marathon for St Luke’s Hospice.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Katie, who is the St Luke’s Community and Events Fundraising Manager, embarked on her list when she turned 30, giving her a full decade to achieve her goals.

And after completing her first 10k challenge just a few months ago, she decided to maintain the momentum and sign up for the 2025 Lincoln Half Marathon, which takes to the streets on October 5.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I wouldn’t be a true fundraiser if I didn’t get sponsored for my running challenge, so I knew immediately that I’d be running to raise money for St Luke’s,” she says.

Katie is running a Half Marathon for St Luke's as part of her 40 challenges

“My mum has been a nurse all her life - and a hospice nurse for around the last 18 years - so hospice care has always been something I’ve felt really passionate about.

“I’ve seen and learned the important part hospice care plays in communities and the impact it has on people’s lives but I also know that not enough people really know exactly what hospices do and what special places they are, so I’ve always wanted to raise awareness for hospices too.”

In 2017, Katie applied for her first hospice fundraising role and realised she had found her dream career path – one that ultimately led to her current St Luke’s post.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I have always wanted to work for St Luke’s as it’s my local hospice and is so well loved within Sheffield, so I was so excited to start working here in August last year,” she says.

“Working at St Luke’s and within the fundraising team, I am inspired every day by the people I meet, whether it’s going up to our Ecclesall Road South site and seeing the activities taking place, passing through reception and chatting to families or working with our incredible supporters who do amazing things to raise money for us.

“And being part of the fundraising team, I know how important the money we raise is, and how much work is needed to bring that money in.

“With only 23 per cent of our costs being funded by the government, St Luke’s has to raise over £11million each year to provide our incredible services across Sheffield, so I felt like it was my turn to follow in the footsteps of the people I meet every day and raise some money myself!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I know the half marathon will be tough, but I’ll be thinking of our supporters, patients and their families at each mile to keep me going and inspire me to cross the finish line.”

To support Katie’s Lincoln Half Marathon challenge https://www.justgiving.com/page/katie-fielding-7