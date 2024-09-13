Two new faces have joined the renowned trainee management scheme at Gulliver’s Valley in Rotherham.

Andreas Kitromilides, 24, and Josh Russell, 21, have started the Gulliver’s Theme Park Resorts’ year-long bespoke training programme, which is now in its eighth year.

Andreas and Josh will initially train at Gulliver’s Valley before experiencing other areas of the theme park business at Gulliver’s Kingdom in Matlock Bath, Gulliver’s World in Warrington, and Gulliver’s Land in Milton Keynes.

Andreas, from Glossop, graduated with a master’s in business management from the University of Hull and worked for a student accommodation company.

Josh and Andreas

“What appealed most about Gulliver’s is the opportunity to progress my career in a family-orientated culture,” said Andreas. “I’m excited about the opportunity to undertake a wide variety of tasks and roles throughout the training programme, which will allow me to learn as much as possible about the company.”

Josh, from Mansfield, has previously worked in the army and at an outdoor activity centre.

He said: “I’m excited about the opportunity to lead a team and use my ideas and skills to help the company grow. I want to learn how the company works and how everything comes together across all four sites.”

The two trainee managers are part of a group of nine appointed across the four Gulliver’s resorts. Under the programme, they will undertake their own bespoke projects, receive mentoring from a senior member of Gulliver's staff, and have access to external development coaches and experts, before stepping into new management roles at the end of the 12-month term.

Craig Seedhouse, resort director at Gulliver’s Valley, said: “Our trainee management programme continues to produce excellent new leaders and I’m confident that Andreas and Josh will rise to the challenge ahead of them.

“Last year’s programme recently produced four graduates, who have taken up exciting roles within the Gulliver’s family. If you are ambitious, enthusiastic, and looking for a new career adventure, get in touch with us. We are always on the lookout for the right people to help shape how our parks will look in the future.”

For more information about career opportunities at Gulliver's Theme Park Resorts, visit: careers.gulliversfun.co.uk