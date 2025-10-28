Joseph BarkerUnderstanding football club administration

Tom Russell, President of R3, the trade association for restructuring, turnaround and insolvency professionals, explains that the appointed administrators at Sheffield Wednesday will look at all possible options with the aim of finding a solution to the club's finances.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

News that Sheffield Wednesday FC has entered administration has understandably left fans anxious. Yet while it’s a serious step, administration isn’t about shutting a club down, it’s about giving it the best possible chance to survive.

What does administration mean?

Administration happens when a business can’t pay its debts when they are due, or when its liabilities outweigh its assets. An independent insolvency firm is appointed to take control, investigate what went wrong, and decide how to turn things around.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tom Russell, R3 president

The administrators’ job is to protect what’s left of the club’s value and, wherever possible, rescue it as a going concern. That means keeping the team playing, the staff working, and the doors open while a recovery plan is put together.

What happens next?

First, the administrators will examine every aspect of the club’s finances: income from tickets, sponsorships and broadcasting, its debts to creditors and any legal or tax issues. They’ll then build a plan which could involve cost reductions, restructuring debts or finding new owners, to give the club a viable future.

Similar processes have played out at clubs like Portsmouth, Blackpool and Bolton Wanderers. Some found new backers and bounced back stronger; others restructured and rebuilt gradually.

The Football Creditors Rule

Football clubs follow unique rules when they enter administration. Under the Football Creditors Rule, debts owed to players, other clubs and football bodies are paid in full before other creditors. This requirement ensures the club retains its league status and can continue competing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following pressure from R3 and others, rules were updated so that unsecured creditors, including local suppliers and community services, are also guaranteed a return if the club is sold or restructured.

What about the points deduction?

Under English Football League rules, clubs entering administration are deducted 12 points, but this process also provides breathing space to rebuild. While painful, this rule exists to protect fair competition and discourage financial mismanagement.

Why administration can save a club

Unlike liquidation, where a company is shut down and its assets sold, administration keeps a club alive while a solution is found. Insolvency practitioners work on behalf of creditors but also have an awareness of the club’s importance to fans, staff and the local economy.

A message for the fans

Football clubs are an integral part of their city’s identity. Administrators understand that, and their goal will be to find a path that protects both the club’s heritage and its financial future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While the coming months will be uncertain, seeking advice from independent, licensed insolvency practitioners, as Sheffield Wednesday has done, is crucial to ensure that all options are explored. R3’s Directory includes contact details for professional, highly regulated insolvency and restructuring professionals. With the right rescue plan in place the club can hopefully look forward to better days ahead.