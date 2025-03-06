Jollyes Unleashes Its Biggest-Ever Pet Clothing Sale – Up to 50 percent off

Rufus & Rosie Explorer Jacket - Now £7.50

Award-winning pet retailer Jollyes unveils its largest pet clothing sale ever, featuring numerous styles at half price at its Sheffield store.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Spring is on the way but it’s still chilly out there so our furry friends still need to stay warm —and stylish—on their daily walks.

From cosy layers to everyday essentials, this is the ulti-mutt opportunity to refresh your pet’s wardrobe without breaking the bank.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Among the standout deals is a designer-inspired jacket for just £9.99—an incredible steal compared to a price tag of £49.99!

With these paw-some discounts available for a limited time, don’t miss your chance to grab a bargain. Shop the sale now in-store or online before they’re dog-gone!