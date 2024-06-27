Join the Lost Chord UK anniversary and spread the joy of live music

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Lost Chord UK is celebrating 25 years of uplifting communities through the transformative power of interactive music with a special Silver Fundraising Appeal.

The charity, which includes Sir Cliff Richard OBE and Yorkshire opera star Lesley Garrett CBE among its patrons, provides vital interactive musical experiences for people living with dementia and other neurological conditions in care homes and community venues across the region and nationally.

Since its launch in 1999, its services have spread across the country, with a mission to improve the mental health, well-being and quality of life for the people it supports.

Now the Silver Fundraising Appeal aims to see the Lost Chord UK experience expand to 25 new communities as the need for services grows throughout the north and into Scotland.

Lost Chord UK's The Choir That Cares in action

The charity’s interactive music sessions are led by professional musicians, supported by dedicated volunteers, in diverse community and care home settings, with interactive sessions designed to bring joy to people and turbo charge their memories and connections, through the profound impact of music.

The continuing expansion of Lost Chord UK’s services has also led to the development of new projects, including Lost Chord UK’s The Choir That Cares, made up entirely of carers from all walks of life who have been learning how to write, sing songs as well as improvising with percussion instruments under the guidance of Lost Chord UK professional musicians Sally Glennon, Luke Carver Goss and Garry Hammond.

And now, as the charity reaches its landmark anniversary, a major new fundraising campaign has launched with the aim of providing the funding that will help Lost Chord UK to takes its pioneering approach to music even further into new communities.

“This milestone is not just about looking back on all we’ve achieved but also about building towards a better future where we can reach even more people living with dementia and other neurological conditions around the UK,” said Lost Chord UK Chief Executive Jean Collingwood.

“As part of our 25th anniversary celebration, we aim to reach 25 new locations across the UK supporting people that need our support.

“This expansion is crucial to meet the growing demands of people with dementia on our waiting list who are eager to experience the benefits of our interactive music sessions.

“Your support, whatever the size of the donation, could help us support new people with dementia currently without an interactive music service in Newcastle, Cumbria, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool, Manchester and other locations.”

A donation could fund new interactive music sessions in under-served communities and support Lost Chord UK’s musicians and volunteers in bringing the joy of music to more people.

Each session helps to re-connect people with carers and loved ones, creating memorable experiences that vastly improve their quality of life.

“Every donation to the campaign, no matter the size, brings us closer to our goal,” said Jean

“By supporting our Silver Fundraising Appeal, you’re not just donating time or money - you’re creating priceless moments of joy and connection for those who need it most.”