Join Roundabout’s teaching and tutoring volunteer team

South Yorkshire youth homelessness charity Roundabout has launched an appeal for volunteer teachers and tutors to help young people as they prepare for exams.

“It would be so great if we could get any tutors or ex teachers who would like to volunteer in any capacity to support young people with English and Maths GCSE as well as Functional Skills qualifications,” said the charity’s Employment and Skills Worker Hayley McBeth.

“We have young people of all backgrounds preparing for these important exams at all levels including many for whome English is not their first language.

“It would be really good, therefore, if we could attract English for Speakers of Other Languages (ESOL) tutors because the provision for this across the city is often at capacity.

“Extra support for our young people who are trying to make massive changes in their lives really can make all the difference as they move forward.”

To find out more about volunteer tutoring and teaching opportunities with Roundabout email: [email protected]