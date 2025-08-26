Join Lost Chord UK at the London Landmarks Half Marathon 2026

Lost Chord UK, the ground-breaking South Yorkshire charity bringing the transformative power of live interactive music to people with dementia and other neurological conditions across the UK, is searching for five runners to take part in the London Landmarks Half Marathon 2026.

More than 20,000 runners - cheered on by thousands of spectators - compete in the popular annual challenge famed for its route that takes in some of the capital’s most famous landmarks, including Big Ben, St Paul’s Cathedral, the London Eye and the Tower of London.

The public ballot for places at the iconic April 12 event is now closed but Lost Chord UK has secured five spaces available for local people or people with local companies to back them or form their own teams.

“This is not just about the thrill of running 13.1 miles through closed streets past Big Ben, St Paul’s Cathedral, the London Eye and the Tower of London,” said Lost Chord UK Chief Executive Jean Collingwood.

Lost Chord UK runners at last year's London Landmarks Half Marathon

“It’s about running for the thousands of people across the UK who can no longer find words but who can still find joy, memory, and connection through music.

“That’s why we are looking for five very special people – individuals and local companies – who believe in the power of music to change lives.”

Lost Chord UK’s work supports the one in six people in the UK who have a neurological condition including dementia.

“While there is hope there is still no cure for dementia but together we can keep live music playing now in the community, in care and in end of life care,” said Jean.

“With your help we can be there for people bringing comfort, joy, re-connection and hope, today for people and their families - when it matters most.”

There is a £20 registration fee and each runner is asked to raise a minimum of £350 with plenty of time to train and fundraise before April 2026.

Participants will receive a Lost Chord UK running vest and fundraising support, a certificate of appreciation from the charity and an official London Landmarks Half Marathon medal and recognition from race organisers.

“We’d love to hear from individual runners but this challenge would also be perfect CSR initiative for companies, offering team building with purpose, with high visibility and opportunities for branding at a dedicated cheering station,” Jean added.

“That also means branding exposure to 20,000 fellow runners and thousands of spectators, along with media coverage and a shared health and wellbeing challenge for staff.” Jean added.

For further information email: [email protected] or to apply for a place in the Lost Chord UK line up visit https://lost-chord.org.uk/support-us-london-landmark-half-marathon-llhm/