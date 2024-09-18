John Healey encourages volunteers to get involved with their local Royal British Legion

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Rawmarsh and Conisbrough MP and Secretary of State for Defence, John Healey, joined local members of the Royal British Legion (RBL) at Cortonwood Retail Park for the visit of the First Poppy Bus.

The specially decorated bus was at the park to help raise awareness of the work done by the RBL both locally and nationally.

RBL members were on hand to answer any questions from the public and encourage people to get involved and lend a hand with fundraising.

John Healey MP said: “It was great to see the bus at Cortonwoond Retail Park and speak with people about the fantastic work being done by the Royal British Legion for both serving armed forces personnel and veterans.

John Healey MP with local RBL members and the First Poppy bus at Cortonwood Retail Park

“We often associate the Legion with the national poppy appeal but the real heart of the organisation is local groups and volunteers that work in communities on a day-to-day basis.

“These local groups rely on volunteers to come forward to help out and I would encourage anyone thinking of getting involved to get in touch with their nearest branch to find out about the opportunities available.”

Founded in 1921, the Legion is not just about those who fought in the World Wars of the last century, but also about those involved in the many conflicts since 1945 and those still fighting for the freedom we enjoy today.

Poppy Appeal Organiser for Wath, Patrick Kenny, said: “Becoming a member provides the opportunity to get involved in a wide range of activities and events held locally, regionally and nationally throughout the year.

“It’s important that the ex-Service community and those in service have a voice and that their concerns are brought to the public eye.

“We also want to make sure that remembrance is kept alive and that the sacrifices our brave Service men and women have made are never forgotten.”

The Wath Branch meets on the last Thursday of every month at The Westville WMC and membership is open to everyone.

You can find out more about Wath Royal British Legion online at: https://branches.britishlegion.org.uk/branches/wath-upon-dearne