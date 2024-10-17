John Healey backs local radio in Rotherham and Doncaster

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Rawmarsh and Conisbrough MP, John Healey, visited Rotherham and Doncaster Radio’s new studios and heard about the work they’re doing to support the community across the borough.

The stations moved into their new home at Mexborough Business Centre earlier this year and plan to also use the studios to run media training for local schools and colleges.

John Healey MP said: “Local radio provides a valuable service to the community, keeping people both entertained and informed about what is happening in their area.

“It also plays a vital role supporting local businesses, bringing communities together and offering support and comfort for those that might feel isolated.

John Healey with presenter Bruce Edwards

“We’ve seen sweeping cuts in both local commercial and BBC output in recent years but it’s great to see the hard work that is being put in to create radio stations that are able fill the gaps that have been left behind in local broadcasting.”

Rotherham and Doncaster Radio both broadcast 24 hours a day, seven days a week, playing a wide mix of music with local news and presenters.

Programme Director and presenter, Stewart Nicholson, said: “It was great to be able to speak with John about the station and the work we do locally.

“We are so happy that we’ve been able to bring proper local radio back to the borough with local news and presenters.

“We’re excited about the future and are now looking to work alongside schools and colleges to help train the next generation of local presenters and journalists.”

You can find out more about Doncaster Radio online at doncasterradio.com and Rotherham Radio at rotherhamradio.com