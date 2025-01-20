Joe conquers Yorkshire’s peaks in memory of dad Christopher

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

It was after experiencing the high standard of care offered to both patients and families by St Luke’s Hospice that Joe Bolton decided the best thing he could do was lace up his hiking boots and head for the hills with the Yorkshire Three Peaks Challenge.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Joe’s dad Christopher had been a patient at St Luke’s as he reached the end of his fight with stomach cancer at the age of 57.

“It was a complete shock and the next 11 months until his passing and the years following the diagnosis were some of the toughest we have every experienced as a family,” says Joe, who lives in Totley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“By October 2021 we were unable to care for dad any more at home and he was admitted to St Luke's.

Joe (centre) and his friends took on the Three Peaks Challenge in memory of his dad Christopher.

“It was a tough time as there were still COVID restrictions in place but the staff were amazing and so accommodating and did everything they could to help all the family see my dad as often as possible.

“The care my dad received was second to none and they made the last days of his life as comfortable and enjoyable as it possibly could be.

“They were accommodating with his food, his comfort and even entertainment when they got him a clear bird box for the window so he could enjoy some wildlife.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“People often see St Luke's as a sad place and while there is sadness associated with it I don't see it this way.

“The positivity, energy and upbeat attitude of all the staff during and since dad being in their care was infectious - they really make the best of a difficult situation.”

The family’s support for St Luke’s began straight after Christopher’s death, when a collection at his funeral raised almost £4,000.

And support for the family continued in the months ahead as both Joe and his mum Jill received bereavement counselling sessions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If it wasn't for those sessions I wouldn't be in the place I am today because the help and support it provided me in dealing with grief and also life in general after losing my dad we're invaluable,” Joe admits.

“This is why I decided to ask my friends to join me in the Yorkshire Three Peaks Challenge and help raise some more money.”

The celebrated Yorkshire Three Peaks Challenge takes participants through the stunning Yorkshire scenery of the Dales National Park, a 26-mile and 12-hour route that takes in Ingleborough, Whernside and Pen-y-ghent, a total ascent of 1,585 metres.

“It was one of the toughest things I have attempted but was so rewarding and the feeling of achievement afterwards was amazing,” Joe says.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We also managed to raise an amazing £4,500 for St Luke’s, which made it even more worthwhile.

“I will 100 per cent be taking on more St Luke's challenges or attending events in the future to keep raising funds for the amazing work they do.

“We will never be able to thank St Luke's enough for everything they did for dad and the family so we will continue to support them with donations, challenges and using their shops.”

There’s a chance to follow in Joe’s footsteps as the St Luke’s Yorkshire Three Peaks Challenge is back for 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Participants pay a £40 deposit and are then requested to raise a minimum of £250 per person – all of which will go to St Luke’s patient care.

For further information or to book a place on the 2025 St Luke’s Yorkshire Three Peaks Challenge visit www.stlukeshospice.org.uk/Y3P, call 0114 235 495 or email: [email protected]