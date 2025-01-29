Jigsaws have proved a game-changer for Support Dogs funds

By Tracy Walker
Contributor
Published 29th Jan 2025, 10:02 BST
Updated 29th Jan 2025, 10:08 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A charity has enjoyed a bumper year for income from a surprise source – the sale of jigsaws!

Support Dogs, the Sheffield-based charity which trains and provides assistance dogs to help autistic children and adults with epilepsy or a physical disability, raked in £3,000 online last year, just from selling jigsaws, Lego and board games on the online Support Dogs eBay store.

The figure is double the amount made this way the previous year.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The news coincides with National Puzzle Day, which recognises the value of puzzles and their benefits for mental development.

Jigsaws have boosted charity funds for Support DogsJigsaws have boosted charity funds for Support Dogs
Jigsaws have boosted charity funds for Support Dogs

Volunteer Katie Sully started selling the puzzles on eBay 18 months ago.

After collecting games and puzzles Support Dogs amasses via its appeals for good-quality donated items, she simply takes photos of the items, lists them on the online auction site and monitors sales and orders.

Katie, who lives in North Sheffield and is also a puppy socialiser looking after 10-month-old black Lab Garry for the charity, said: “We primarily sell jigsaws and Lego, but we also have other things, like dolls.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Jigsaws have been very popular, especially around Christmas – December was quite busy as people like to do jigsaws when the weather is bad.”

Katie loves animals and has been involved with assistance dog charities for many years.

She said: “eBay is a good platform for charities to sell things. Other charities do have shops, and sell things like jigsaws there. But eBay is especially good for people who may not be able to get to a shop, like the elderly.”

Katie, who has been involved with the charity since 2018, having helped out with admin tasks at Support Dogs’ headquarters in Brightside and helped at supermarket collections, added that puzzle fans tend to like the bigger 3,000 piece jigsaws, and ones featuring maps of the world, or places of significance.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

To find out how to donate unwanted jigsaws, Lego and other games to Support Dogs, please email [email protected].

To find out more about the work of Support Dogs, please visit www.supportdogs.org.uk or call 0114 2617800.

Related topics:Support DogsLegoSheffield
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice