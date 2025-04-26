Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

An Olympic gold medallist has joined in on one of her old park runs as she promotes community exercise initiatives.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill returned to Endcliffe Park today (April 26) to take part in what organisers believe may be their biggest parkrun yet.

She joined hundreds of people taking part in the weekly 5k event, but left her gold medal and running shoes at home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While many were there to run as always, the 2012 Olympic heptathlon champion instead came to show her support for the ‘parkwalk’, an alternative provision that allows people unable to take part in the run to still get out, join in on the community activity, and get some exercise.

Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill was joined hundreds of park runners and walkers to support community exercise initiatives. | Finn Smith

This week’s event was supported by the health insurance company Vitality, of which Jessica is a brand ambassador, with organisers hoping to promote alternate options for those struggling to begin exercising.

Jessica told The Star: “I’ve worked with Vitality for years now, we’ve done some amazing things to try and get as many people active and living healthy lifestyles.

“Parkrun, particularly this one at Endcliffe Park, is something I’ve done a few times and my husband’s done - we come down regularly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s just fantastic to be a part of this event and introducing parkwalk, where we’re just trying to encourage more people to find a community, a healthy community, where you can have conversations you might not have had with different people, you’re active, you're walking in a great mental head space and then it might lead you onto running one day.

“It’s just a fantastic morning, there’s obviously lots of runners coming in and there’ll be lots of walkers too.”

And it’s not just the Olympian who enjoyed herself, as event director Louise Dale-Hughes described a special ‘buzz’ in the air throughout the morning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s busy, it’s rewarding, it’s gone so much smoother than I anticipated,” she added.

“We’ve got a good group of walkers which I’m really pleased about and there’s a real buzz today.

The Olympic champion mingled with regulars and newcomers to the parkwalk. | Finn Smith

“Obviously part of that is because Jess is here, but there’s a real buzz and excitement that I think’s really nice.

“I just think people need to be more accepting of park walkers within the park runs - parkrun is here for everybody and anybody.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Pram pushers, children - there’s absolutely no age limit at all.

“I just love it, I love everything about it - we want more and more people to keep coming, and whatever number we’ll accommodate it.”

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.