Jayden Billy becomes latest Eagles signing
The 20-year-old pacy winger originally joined the West Yorkshire side after leaving his community club Siddal in 2021, and he now links up with the Eagles for the 2025 season having spent the past three years playing for the Giants’ youth and reserve teams.
A former U16 England Community Lions player, Billy previously crossed for two tries in their 18-34 victory against Wales back in August 2021, prior to his move to the Giants.
The young winger becomes the club's third new signing ahead of 2025, following the recent acquisitions of hookers Corey Johnson and Reiss Butterworth from Leeds Rhinos and Hull Kingston Rovers respectively.