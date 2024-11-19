Jayden Billy becomes latest Eagles signing

By Brad Saxton
Contributor
Published 19th Nov 2024, 09:42 GMT
Updated 19th Nov 2024, 09:56 GMT
Sheffield Eagles have confirmed their third new signing ahead of the 2025 Betfred Championship season after former Huddersfield Giants winger Jayden Billy put pen-to-paper with the club.

The 20-year-old pacy winger originally joined the West Yorkshire side after leaving his community club Siddal in 2021, and he now links up with the Eagles for the 2025 season having spent the past three years playing for the Giants’ youth and reserve teams.

A former U16 England Community Lions player, Billy previously crossed for two tries in their 18-34 victory against Wales back in August 2021, prior to his move to the Giants.

The young winger becomes the club's third new signing ahead of 2025, following the recent acquisitions of hookers Corey Johnson and Reiss Butterworth from Leeds Rhinos and Hull Kingston Rovers respectively.

