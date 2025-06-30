Janet’s St Luke’s Lottery win helps grandson’s flight plan

Janet Caulfield is giving a flying start to her grandson’s new career…with a little help from the St Luke’s Hospice Lottery.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Janet is one of the most recent £1,000 prize winners in the weekly St Luke’s Lottery draw - and the cheque couldn’t have arrived at a better time.

“The win was very timely because my grandson is just doing his basic training with the RAF,” Janet says.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They sent him a list of all the things he needed - and it comes to £1,000 so it’s paid for all that!”

Janet's £1,000 St Luke's Lottery win will help her grandson's plans take flight.

Janet plays the Lottery in memory of twin brother Keith, who was a St Luke’s patient six years ago after being cared for by Janet and brother Stephen.

“The care he received was exemplary – St Luke’s made sure he was comfortable and they kept his spirits up,” Janet says.

“I just can’t fault anything about St Luke’s and I don’t think they could have done anything better than they did - they provided everything he needed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I remember towards the end that Keith told one of the nurses that he felt he was on his way and she said to him: ‘You’ll be all right Keith - we’re looking after you.’

“You really can’t ask for anything more than that can you? That’s the sort of support you get from family but for a stranger to offer that is even more remarkable.

“As soon as we lost Keith I signed up for the Lottery because I just felt we had to do something to give back.

“I’m going to continue playing but if we don’t win again that doesn’t matter - it isn’t the winning, it’s more about the contribution I can make.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“To win £1,000 has been great - and I know it would have pleased Keith.”

St Luke's Lottery, which costs just £1 per week to play, is a membership game which allows players to sign up by paying in advance via Direct Debit, debit card or cheque.

Players are then entered into the weekly prize draw which takes place every Friday.

Unique Lottery Number give players a chance to win one of 102 guaranteed prizes each week, including a first prize of £1,000.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There’s also the Rollover prize which starts at £375 and can reach a maximum Jackpot of £15,000.

To find out more about the St Luke’s Lottery or to sign up visit www.stlukeslotterysheffield.org.uk/?menu_type=home