Jackie’s gift to St Luke’s is a memorial to brother Graham

Jackie Strong knew there was one thing she had to do after seeing for herself the standard of care her brother Graham Daggett received at St Luke’s Hospice as he moved into the final days of his fight against cancer.

“I felt so moved by what I had experienced that I made an appointment with my solicitor and changed my Will to give something to St Luke’s,” she says.

“What you experience there should be what all care is about - it’s so far beyond what you expect that it’s almost a shock to the system.

“And I was even more shocked when I found out it is mainly funded by public donations, which is why I knew I had to do something to help.”

Graham, who lived in Hillsborough, was 71 and was living with two rare forms of cancer when he was referred to St Luke’s, spending his final ten days in the St Luke’s In Patient Centre.

“He had been in hospital and a care home and he was almost completely bed-ridden, leading to infections and complications,” Jackie says.

“It was a cycle of going from the home to the hospital - it was like Groundhog Day really.

“It was a relief for him and for the family when, as his condition deteriorated, he finally came to St Luke’s and those last ten days made a massive difference - it was an experience beyond anything I would have thought it could be.

“It was so calm that I would say it was like a mini heaven on earth and all the people working there were angels.

“Everyone had a smile and they always greeted you like you were their best friend - you knew nothing was too much trouble and it’s wondrous to experience that level of love and care.”

Graham’s daughter Emma was able to bring his young grandson along to visit, knowing that he too would receive a special welcome from the St Luke’s team.

“To be honest, it’s like you are in another world, a beautiful and calm place, like nowhere else I have ever visited,” Jackie says.

“Everybody from the doctors to the cleaners spoke to you like you were somebody special and it made us all feel safe.”

Emma and Jackie were both able to be with Graham as he came to the end of his journey.

“Whatever he needed, they gave it to him and they really did ease his pain,” Jackie says.

“You couldn’t have a better place to be when you need that level of care and that’s why I made the decision to leave St Luke’s a gift in my Will.

“Being at St Luke’s was a comfort for Graham and for us and I’d like to think that my gift could help another family to experience the same care.”

To find out how to leave a gift in a Will to St Luke’s Hospice visit www.stlukeshospice.org.uk/wills