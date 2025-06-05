It’s Sheffield to Broadway for theatre friends Kai and Moses

Friends Moses French and Kai Haste-Wain are Broadway bound after winning the chance to expand their theatre skills on the New York stage.

The 16-year-old friends are both members of Sheffield’s East Street Theatre Company.

But after taking part in global auditions that attracted thousands of young hopefuls, Kai and Moses were among the 30 talented youngsters to be awarded places in the prestigious MTI International All Stars Broadway Experience.

The theatre adventure will see the pair travelling to New York for seven days of workshops and rehearsals led by Broadway professionals, working towards the creation of a 15-minute piece that they will then perform at the MTI Junior Festival in Atlanta Georgia, in front of an audience of 7,000 theatre fans..

Kai and Moses are looking for the funding to get them to New York's Broadway.

During the New York stay, they will also take in three Broadway shows and have chance to participate in a Q&A session with the cast of one of the shows.

The overall cost of the experience is £4,500, with both Kai and Moses launching Gofundme pages in a bid to at least raise the initial £500 each towards their expenses.

“It’s my absolute dream to pursue musical theatre and this trip could be a direct pathway into the industry,” said Moses.

“My first target is £500 out of an eventual £4500, all of which will go towards the trip, and the deadline for that £500 is June 13.

“It would be a dream come true to make this happen and this is opportunity so good that I’d stop at nothing to be able to go.

“Absolutely anything anybody can give I’d appreciate so so much - and In return I’m happy for people to request songs or performances.”

Kai added: “This trip is a great experience that will enhance my musical theatre career path and will also be an amazing experience in general.

“I currently study musical theatre at CAPA College and I am hoping to go on further at drama school or a conservatoire and hopefully get into the industry as a performer.”

Easy Street Theatre Company, which is based at the Merlin Theatre in Nether Edge, offers its members a combination of educational learning and practical performance experience in a diverse and supportive environment.

“To have Kai and Moses representing us on such an important international platform would be a dream come true not just for them but for the whole of the Easy Street family,” said Artistic Director Sallianne Foster-Major.

“Both boys have worked so hard to reach this level and be given this incredible opportunity and we hope that people will recognise that drive and determination and offer some support to see them on their way to the theatre adventure of a lifetime.”

To support Kai visit www.gofundme.com/f/funds-for-new-york-trip-with-the-mti-international-all-stars

To support Moses visit www.gofundme.com/f/new-york-broadway-trip-mti-international-all-stars