It’s Panto season at Sheffield Children’s Hospital
Snow White herself, alongside trusty joker Muddles and two of her merry crew Sarge and Striker, visited patients and families across Sheffield Children’s Hospital all the way from the Enchanted Forest. They played games, chatted all about their favourite panto moments and spread joy and festive cheer throughout the wards.
After visiting a number of our children and young people, the cast also introduced a very special screening of their show, right here in the Outpatients Department at Sheffield Children’s Hospital. Attendees were treated to drinks and snacks courtesy of The Children’s Hospital Charity and were able to watch their favourite characters perform on the big screen!
Thanks to Sheffield Multimedia Services for providing us with the technology enabling us to show the Panto, Sheffield Theatres and Evolutions Productions for their support, and to the cast of the pantomime for being part of such a magical evening - not a bad apple between them!