It’s game on as HSBC make special hospice gift in memory of colleague
The HSBC team wanted to pay tribute to colleague Jeff Wade who worked for HSBC for 46 years and was a long-standing supporter of St Luke’s.
“Following Jeff’s death the team wanted to donate something tangible to the hospice, a gift that would have a direct impact and bring a smile to people’s faces, just as Jeff always brought a smile to his colleagues faces,” said St Luke’s Senior Fundraising Manager Matthew Sheridan.
The Family Suite project has seen the creation of a new space which provides a comfortable and supportive environment for patients and their loved ones.
With sleeping facilities, bathroom, seating area and a self-contained kitchen, the suite offers a place for families to stay in greater comfort overnight and participate more fully in their loved one’s care.
“The gift of a Playstation 5 will make a welcome addition to visitors using our new Family Suite,” said Matthew.
“The new suite responds to the specific circumstances of so many families, creating a space that is adaptable to different needs at different times and is beneficial to both patients and their loved ones, including children and other young visitors, who we are sure will appreciate the Playstation and make good use of it.”