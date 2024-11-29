It’s best feet forward as children support homelessness charity

By John Highfield
Contributor
Published 29th Nov 2024, 11:39 BST
Updated 29th Nov 2024, 12:20 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Young pupils from Owl Class at Bradfield Dungworth Primary School took a lesson about homelessness and turned it into practical support for city charity Emmaus Sheffield.

The children had learnt about homelessness while reading The Night Bus Hero, a story which explores themes of bullying and homelessness and the potential everyone has to change for the good.

And they were so inspired by why they read that they decided to set out on a sponsored walk to the village of High Bradfield, raising a total of £1,025 for Emmaus Sheffield, the working community with self-contained accommodation, training facilities and a workspace for previously homeless men and women aged 18 years and over.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Everybody at Emmaus Sheffield was deeply touched by the way these wonderful children decided to show us their support in this incredibly practical way,” said Emmaus Sheffield Marketing and Development Manager Charley Fedorenko.

The Owl Class children raised £1,025 for Emmaus SheffieldThe Owl Class children raised £1,025 for Emmaus Sheffield
The Owl Class children raised £1,025 for Emmaus Sheffield

“They can be assured that the money they raised will make a real difference to the lives of the people Emmaus Sheffield supports.”

To find out more about Emmaus Sheffield visit www.emmaus-sheffield.org.uk

News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice