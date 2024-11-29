It’s best feet forward as children support homelessness charity
The children had learnt about homelessness while reading The Night Bus Hero, a story which explores themes of bullying and homelessness and the potential everyone has to change for the good.
And they were so inspired by why they read that they decided to set out on a sponsored walk to the village of High Bradfield, raising a total of £1,025 for Emmaus Sheffield, the working community with self-contained accommodation, training facilities and a workspace for previously homeless men and women aged 18 years and over.
“Everybody at Emmaus Sheffield was deeply touched by the way these wonderful children decided to show us their support in this incredibly practical way,” said Emmaus Sheffield Marketing and Development Manager Charley Fedorenko.
“They can be assured that the money they raised will make a real difference to the lives of the people Emmaus Sheffield supports.”
To find out more about Emmaus Sheffield visit www.emmaus-sheffield.org.uk