'It's a reason to get out of bed in the morning' - Stroke survivors praise hospital breakfast club

Stroke survivors at Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust have praised the hospital breakfast club for helping them get back into a daily routine throughout their recovery.

In celebration of 'What Matters to You Day,' patients on the dedicated stroke unit at the Royal Hallamshire Hospital have expressed their gratitude for the ward's breakfast group and shared how it has positively impacted their recovery.

Many people living with stroke face challenges with eating and drinking, activities that most people take for granted. Losing this independence can significantly impact a person’s health and well-being and so for many of patients, regaining the ability to eat and drink independently is a crucial rehabilitation goal and a key aspect of what matters most to them.

Nationally, breakfast groups have been instrumental in helping patients develop these essential skills, offering a unique opportunity for social interaction with both staff and other patients which they may not get in a typical ward setting.

Gerald, Ronald and Sylvia at the breakfast group on ward H2 at the Royal Hallamshire Hospital.

Since establishing the breakfast group on the stroke ward, staff at Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust have observed a positive impact on the patients attending. Benefits have included increased confidence and independence with eating and drinking, faster achievement of functional goals with increased repetition, and improved mood due to the social and homely environment of the group. Some recent feedback from patients has included:

“The breakfast group has been very helpful, it’s a reason to get you out of bed in the morning”.

“I think it’s a great idea. You need something to happen to get you back into the real world and it’s nice to know there are people that think about you”.

“It was easy to manage. It’s very nice to be able to make my own breakfast”.