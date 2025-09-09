More than 2,500 weapons have been taken off Sheffield’s streets after being disposed of in weapon amnesty bins across the city - and now more bins have been unveiled.

Always an Alternative, an anti-knife crime charity, has played an instrumental part in preventing weapons from falling into the wrong hands, as they work to promote a clear message: the more weapon amnesty bins there are, the more weapons are collected.

That is why new bins are being launched as part of Always An Alternatives battle to make Sheffield’s streets safer.

Partnering with the South Yorkshire Violence Reduction Unit, South Yorkshire Police and Sheffield City Council has enabled the charity to purchase and install new bins at Gaunt Shops in Gleadless Valley, Devonshire Green, Tinsley library, Stradbroke Drive and Wolseley Road.

A Tinsley Forum spokesman, said: “Amnesty bins play an important role in removing knives from circulation and reducing the risk of harm within the community.

“While incidents involving knives in Tinsley have been relatively infrequent, the proactive work undertaken by (Always an Alternative) to educate young people, provide guidance, and promote the safe and responsible disposal of weapons represents a significant contribution to both youth safety and community wellbeing.

“Parents have commented on the bin being a fabulous idea for the community to keep knives off the street and young people have stated that having it away from public view would make them more likely to use it to dispose of knives that they have or find.”

A spokesperson for The Link Community Hub in Stradbroke added: “I think the weapons amnesty bins capture the community spirit because it shows the community is working together to tackle serious issues. It’s about protecting young people, reducing harm, and creating a safer place for everyone. Having the bin is a sign that people care and want positive change.

“I like that the weapon amnesty bin gives people a safe way to get rid of weapons without fear or judgement. It feels proactive — instead of just talking about the problem, there’s a practical solution that could genuinely save lives.”

Always an Alternative also runs a mobile youth club - a large van converted into a state-of-the-art space packed with a flat screen TV, PlayStation 5, music equipment, crafts table and sports equipment - to take around Sheffield communities in a bid to engage with young people.

It has held youth club sessions centred around knife crime and delivered to young people aged eight to 16.

The plan is to eventually have 50 weapon amnesty bins across South Yorkshire.

Further information can be found here.