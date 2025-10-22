Is Halloween spooking your dog? Expert shares urgent tips to keep Sheffield pets calm this fright night

As the nights draw in and pumpkins start appearing on doorsteps across Sheffield, many of us are gearing up for a spooktacular Halloween, but for our dogs, the season of frights can be far from fun.

From eerie costumes and flashing decorations to constant door knocks and shrieking trick-or-treaters, Halloween brings a host of strange sights and sounds that can send even the most confident canine into a tailspin.

Leading canine behaviourist Rachel Bean says that while humans enjoy the thrills and chills, dogs often experience confusion, fear, and anxiety.

“Halloween can be a really stressful time for dogs,” explains Rachel. “Their world is filled with unfamiliar noises, sudden movements, and people who look and smell very different because of costumes and masks. Add in the constant doorbell and visitors at odd hours, and it’s easy to see why so many pets struggle to cope.”

Why Halloween can terrify your dog

Loud noises, flashing lights, and spooky decorations can all be overwhelming for animals who rely heavily on consistency and routine. Masks hide familiar faces, while the constant stream of visitors breaks up a dog’s sense of normality. Even the rustle of costumes or strange scents from fake blood and makeup can heighten anxiety.

Chocolate, sweets, and glow sticks pose their own dangers, with many Halloween treats being toxic to dogs if ingested.

“Owners should be extra cautious about what’s within reach,” Rachel warns. “Keep sweets and decorations well out of your pet’s way, and make sure bins are sealed. If your dog does eat something they shouldn’t, contact a vet immediately.”

Rachel Bean’s top tips for a calm Halloween

Create a safe space: Set up a cosy den in a quiet room with your dog’s bed, toys, and water. Close curtains and put on calming music to block out sudden sounds and flashes.

Keep costumes away: Don’t force your dog to dress up if they’re not comfortable. Some dogs feel restricted or frightened in costumes.

Desensitise early: Play recordings of doorbells and laughter quietly in the days before Halloween to help your dog adjust.

Use calming aids: Natural products such as Pet Remedy can make a big difference. Pet Remedy is a clinically proven blend of essential oils and valerian that helps calm stressed animals without sedating them. It’s available as a plug-in diffuser, spray, or wipes, and can be used around the home or in your dog’s safe space.

Stay home if needed: If your dog gets very distressed, skip trick-or-treating and stay in for a quiet night together.

“Our dogs don’t understand that Halloween is meant to be fun,” Rachel added. “As owners, it’s our job to make sure they feel safe and secure, even if that means turning the lights down and cuddling up on the sofa instead of answering the door.”

To find out more about Pet Remedy go to www.petremedy.co.uk

To find out more about Rachel Bean go to www.rachelbean.co.uk