Investec Wealth & Investment (UK) – in partnership with Sheffield Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) – is bringing together business and political leaders to discuss the region’s hottest topics.

National firm, Investec Wealth & Investment UK, part of the wider Rathbones Group, has been a part of Sheffield for more than a century. Its office here traces its roots back to 1844, back when the Sheffield Stock Exchange opened.

As a champion of the city, and a patron of the Chamber, Investec has been working with SCCI to host ‘CEO Supper Clubs’.

These have brought CEOs together with local political leaders to discuss various key themes relevant to Sheffield and the South Yorkshire region, to help inform policy and spur innovation.

To date, manufacturing, culture and visitor economy, digital, and sustainability have been discussed, and a further gathering is due this week (November 27).

Each event, with an aim to support local business, has been hosted at an independent venue across the city. These have included the Adelphi Room at Sheffield Theatres, Lavang, Cubana, and The Sheffield Table at Leah’s Yard.

Events have been attended by Kate Josephs, Chief Executive at Sheffield City Council, and Oliver Coppard, Mayor of South Yorkshire, along with a relevant sector leads from their offices.

Following an initial series of CEO Supper Clubs, Investec is hosting a follow-up event (November 27) at the Chamber’s new offices at Westfield House.

Kate and Oliver are due to provide ‘State of the Union’ updates.

Jason Hallam, senior investment director at Investec Wealth & Investment UK, said: “Our heritage, here in Sheffield, was founded on client service, which in turn built strong long-term relationships with clients and their advisers, and this approach continues today.

“As a firm deeply rooted in Sheffield, we continue to look outwards to support key issues affecting our region. That heritage, which started in 1844, is now complemented with industry-leading research capabilities and state-of-the-art technology.

“Being able to host these events, in partnership with the Chamber, and have crucial discussion with local leaders, those from businesses, and from the Council and SYMCA, has been so valuable.”

Sam Olley, investment director at Investec Wealth & Investment UK, said: “We hope that insights from these events, and the upcoming event on Wednesday, will benefit work taking place in 2025 and help drive further growth in Sheffield.”

Investec, as it continues its commitment to Sheffield, has recently renewed its office lease, at Napier St in Sharrow, Sheffield, for a further 10 years.

Louisa Harrison-Walker, chief executive of Sheffield Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said: “We know that Sheffield works best when we work together and, Investec, through its continued commitment to the city, alongside its Chamber patronage, has supported the region for a long time.

“Being able to collaborate on the CEO Supper Clubs has been excellent. The work is so important for us as a Chamber, as we continually aim to bring the right people together to lobby and make an impact for change.

“Our work, together with Investec, will aid our members and the wider region. Ultimately, we want Sheffield to be recognised as both an innovator, and the best place to start, grow and run a successful business.”

For more than 160 years, SCCI has supported, connected and represented businesses of all sizes in Sheffield.

For more information on Sheffield Chamber visit www.scci.org.uk, and for more information on Investec, visit www.investec.com.