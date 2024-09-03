Introduction of a pilot patient booking system

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

On the 2 September, Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals Trust launched a pilot programme for managing patient appointments.

The Trust is trialling a partial booking system within the Gynaecology Department, offering patients the chance to choose their own appointment date and time within outpatients.

The goal of the pilot is to speed up care, reduce waiting lists, lessen the chance of appointment cancellations and provide a more tailored service.

Sonya Granby, Patient Access Manager for the Trust, said: “With the introduction of the new partial booking system, we’re streamlining the way we manage patient appointments in Gynaecology, ensuring that patients are seen in the right timeframe.”

Staff at Doncaster Royal Infirmary.

“Our current system schedules appointments based on availability, but we recognise that patients have busy and varied lives and may not always be able to attend at the assigned time.”

Many factors influence a patient’s ability to attend an appointment, such as holidays, childcare responsibilities and work, to name a few. In accommodating those commitments, a patient is significantly more likely to attend their appointment, Sonya explained.

At present, patients receive a letter with an allocated appointment. With the introduction of the partial booking system, patients will instead receive a letter asking them to contact the hospital to discuss setting a mutually convenient date and time.

Sonya continued: “With this new way of working, we hope to not only reduce the number of cancellations and unnecessary delays, but also to offer direct communication with the patient. This provides a valuable opportunity to clarify any appointment details and address accessibility needs before the appointment.”

Patients can sometimes be confused as to whether their referral is general or specialist. By speaking with them over the phone when they book their appointment, the team can address any concerns or queries, Sonya explained.

She said: “Following a successful pilot, this new way of working could transform the way we manage patient appointments Trust-wide, leading to better patient care and satisfaction.”

One contributing factor to the introduction of the pilot programme was feedback received through the Patient Advice & Liaison Service (PALS).

Patients expressed a dissatisfaction when appointments were booked very far in advance, cancelled last minute, or simply did not fit their schedules.

The pilot programme will also improve Trust adherence to the Referral to Hospital Access Policy.

As part of the implementation process of the pilot, the booking team will be cancelling appointments booked within Gynaecology for mid-October and onwards. Patients will receive notification of their appointment cancellation via post or text on the week commencing 2 September.

The booking team will then be working around the clock to roll out the new partial booking system.

Patients who receive a letter inviting them to make an appointment with partial booking should contact the Appointments and booking Centre using the details provided on their letter.

Lines are open Monday to Friday, 8am to 5pm. Call 01302 642500 and choose option 3, or email [email protected]