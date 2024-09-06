Interior Design Masters finalist brings her unique style to Sky-House Co

Interior Design Masters finalist Siobhan Murphy is bringing her unique and distinctive sense of style to Sheffield’s award-winning Sky-House Co.

The popular designer and social media influencer reached the final of the hit BBC show hosted by Alan Carr.

She has been a guest on a range of shows including Steph's Packed Lunch, Lorraine and Good Morning Britain and her work has been featured in Metro, Living North, Home Style Magazine, Sunday Times, and Grazia.

She has also worked with top brands such as Habitat, Amazon, eBay and Harlequin on their brand campaigns.

Now Siobhan has been commissioned to create the two Sky-House Co Waverley Central show homes - the first of which will launch this autumn - giving visitors a chance to explore her maximalist and luxurious approach to home interiors..

Siobhan commented: “I was drawn to Sky-House because they’re all about fresh, bold ideas - and who doesn’t love the chance to shake things up?

“Their innovative, community-driven vision aligns perfectly with my love for modern, thoughtful design.

“What excites me most about this project is the thrill of transforming spaces into contemporary and stylish sanctuaries and a chance to push creative boundaries while designing beautiful spaces that inspire joy.”

Siobhan’s two very different designs will highlight the potential of the Sky-House vision for both growing families and young processionals.

Waverley Central is located on a 4.2 acre site at the heart of Waverley, the major regeneration project between Sheffield and Rotherham, and will feature 96 new homes in a series of house types based on Sky-House Co’s concept inspired by the revival of Victorian and Georgian urban design principles.

The site will include two-bed starter homes, three and four bed mews and town houses and a range of larger detached homes with various tenures.

A blended community of first and last-time buyers, young and growing families alike will share the Sky-House Co ideals for a design and eco-conscious place to live.

The scheme is centred around sensitive density, robust materials and sustainable features, with both private and communal green spaces.

“We are so excited that Siobhan has come on board and is bringing her very personal design vision to Waverley Central,” said Sky-House Co founder and director David Cross.

“This is our biggest development to date and hugely important to us so having Siobhan join us enhances the project even further, especially as she is a Yorkshire designer who immediately understood what we are achieving at Sky-House Co.

“Following the success of our two well-established Waverley sites, Waverley Central will place us even more firmly at the very centre of the Waverley community, creating a homely, lively and sustainable residential heart, with a focus on the human experience in scale, atmosphere and walkability.

“Gently dense tree-lined streets will provide a vibrant community nestled between our first Sky-House development and other homes, the Advanced Manufacturing Park and new retail centre at Olive Lane.

“And when visitors to our show homes see what Siobhan has created from the blank canvas, they will appreciate fully the potential of the Sky-House brand to make wonderful and unique living spaces.”

To find out more about Sky-House at all its developments visit www.sky-house.co