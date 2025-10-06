InstaVolt launches industry-first GPS tracking to combat cable thefts

InstaVolt, the UK’s leading public ultra-rapid EV charging network, has launched the industry’s first use of live GPS tracking in a bid to tackle the rising threat of charging cable theft in hot spot areas such as Sheffield.

Delivered in partnership with Trackit247, the pioneering initiative will see live GPS devices installed in charging cables across InstaVolt’s nationwide network to enable real-time tracking of stolen cables.

With location updates sent every three seconds, each device is geo-fenced to its charger location with any movement outside the designated area triggering an instant alert to InstaVolt’s 24/7 security control centre.

Cable theft is a fast-growing crime affecting the UK’s EV infrastructure, causing significant downtime, lost investment and disruption to drivers.

CEO of InstaVolt Delvin Lane said: “By adopting GPS technology, we’re setting a new benchmark for how the industry can deter offenders, safeguard infrastructure and support law enforcement. Cable theft is a growing challenge for our industry, threatening the confidence of EV drivers and undermining investment in charging infrastructure.

“By pioneering the use of live GPS tracking with our partners at Trackit247, we’re taking decisive action to protect our network and support the police in tackling this crime. We’re committed to ensuring drivers can rely on our chargers whenever and wherever they need them.”

The initiative underlines InstaVolt’s leadership in delivering reliable, secure charging infrastructure. With more than 2,000 chargers across the UK and plans to install 11,000 ultra-rapid chargers by 2030, the company continues to drive innovation and resilience in support of the UK’s Net Zero ambitions.