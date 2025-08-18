Insight team are champion St Luke’s supporters

Sheffield solutions integrator Insight has earned its place as a champion fundraiser for St Luke’s Hospice in more than a decade of active support.

The city centre-based company first supported St Luke’s in 2014 and in the past three years have given recurring donations to the charity.

“Insight is a great example of a company finding new and inventive ways to support St Luke’s,” said St Luke’s Corporate Fundraising Manager Jemma Dalton.

“When they relocated in 2024 to St Pauls Place, for example, they auctioned off unwanted office furniture and contents to raise money for St Luke’s.

The Insight team at their recent volunteering day at the St Luke's Kilner Way store

“Not only did they raise a phenomenal amount but the fact that they also matched funded the donation doubled the value of amount we received.

“The efforts of the Insight team - central to which is Office Coordinator of the Sheffield office Suzanne Harwood - continue to explore creative fundraising activities, such as an office Easter Egg hunt and coordinating the donation of a large delivery of men’s wedding attire to St Luke’s for sale across the retail chain.”

At the same time, the team has also supported events like the St Luke’s Quiz Night and volunteered time to sort donations at the charity’s Kilner Way store.

“The Insight team’s creativity has really boosted the company’s fundraising efforts which goes a long way to supporting our patients and their families,” said Jemma.

“St Luke’s is here for the people of Sheffield and it’s good to know that businesses like Insight are here for St Luke’s in return.

“It is the generosity in terms of both time and money that really makes the most enormous difference as we continue the mammoth task of raising £11 million annually.”