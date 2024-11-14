Independent garage charges up growth plans with EV investment

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A South Yorkshire garage is charging up its future growth and expansion plans by offering additional support to electric car owners.

Treeton Auto Services has become one of the first independently owned garages in Yorkshire to provide specialist maintenance and repair services for electric vehicles, a move which has been made possible through a six-figure investment in the business.

The investment, which has been self-funded by the business, has seen Treeton Auto Services relocate to new, larger premises which will double the size of its workshop space. The expansion will see the creation of two dedicated electric vehicle repair bays, eight ramps and next month the business is planning to open a new MOT testing facility.

One of the challenges facing garages working on electric vehicles is the need for additional physical space required to work on the vehicles safely. Due to the high voltages involved, additional safety precautions are required, especially when diagnosing and repairing faulty batteries, which means repair bays for electric vehicles are much larger than those used to maintain their petrol and diesel counterparts.

The garage was founded by experienced mechanic Dave Geldard in 2008.

The move will create four new jobs in the business, and the independently-owned garage has also secured help from the skills bank. Delivered by SYMCA, the match-funded grant has been used to train the company’s workforce of experienced mechanics and vehicle technicians to develop their knowledge and expertise, particularly in relation to the charging and drivetrain systems – key components in powering electric vehicles.

In recent years, Treeton Auto Services has found its vehicle repair services to be in high demand. When larger premises became available in Canklow Meadows Industrial Estate, business founder Dave Geldard recognised that the site didn’t just provide a chance to expand and grow the business, but diversify the services offered.

With new petrol and diesel cars set to be banned in 2030, Dave recognised that the current high demand for his services could be short-lived if the business did not respond to meet changing driver needs. Today, electric vehicles account for one in five vehicles on the road, and with many owners looking beyond dealerships to maintain their cars, Dave realised that few independent garages were responding to the changing marketplace.

Although the company has no intention of stopping its support for petrol and diesel car owners any time soon, Dave believes that investing in EV technology will give the business a golden opportunity to build and grow the company further, as well as creating new opportunities for the mechanics of tomorrow.

Dave Geldard, founder, Treeton Auto Services, said:

“Expanding to larger premises is a major milestone for Treeton Auto Services, one that will result in new jobs being created, we have recognised that vehicles on Britain’s roads are changing and our business needs to respond to these changing demands.

Adding an MOT testing facility to the business has been a long-held ambition of mine, and the relocation means that we are finally able to put these plans into practice.

Although electric vehicles experience the same wear and tear as petrol cars when it comes to brakes and tyres, a greater degree of specialist knowledge is required when diagnosing and repairing faults associated with the cables, battery and vehicle drive train and due to the high voltages involved, additional workshop space is needed to work safely on the vehicles.

Taking this step now will help us to futureproof the business. At present, there are very few options for electric car owners when it comes to repairing and maintaining their vehicles beyond the main dealerships and I predict that demand for electric vehicle repairs and maintenance is likely to be an area that will see significant growth in the years to come.”

Dave Geldard founded Treeton Auto Services in 2008, following a successful career in the motor industry. Having originally trained as an apprentice with TVR, he became a Peugeot master technician, before moving to work in roadside recovery. Despite successful stints with both the AA and RAC, he became increasingly disillusioned with the quality of service and repair work undertaken by garages across the UK.

Having started the business from scratch, under Dave’s leadership, Treeton Auto Services has enjoyed a significant period of growth and expansion. Alongside the day-to-day responsibilities of running his own business, Dave also spends time inspiring the next generation of would-be mechanics, regularly speaking at schools as well as helping youngsters to take the first steps in their careers by providing apprenticeships and work experience opportunities.