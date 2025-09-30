A hospice that was recently rated outstanding by the national watchdog scooped up two trophies as it went toe-to-toe with some of the nation’s biggest charities at a prestigious awards ceremony.

In August this year, the CQC (Care Quality Commission) described Rotherham Hospice as ‘outstanding’, celebrating the incredible work done to keep patients active and healthy.

And only a month later, this dedicated team based at Broom Road were celebrated again, as they headed off to London on September 25 for the Charity Times Awards.

Rotherham Hospice was handed two trophies at this year's Charity Times Awards. | Rotherham Hospice

There, they were awarded in two categories, taking the top spot for Charity of the Year and Project of the Year, thanks to their Living Life’s Wishes strategy.

The strategy saw the hospice gather 650 voices including patients, families, staff, volunteers and partners, to better personalise support and offer further care from people’s home at the point of diagnosis.

Mat Cottle-Shaw, chief executive of Rotherham Hospice, said: “To be recognised nationally is an incredible achievement for our hospice and our town. These awards celebrate not only the care we provide but also the courage and ambition of our whole community.

“Rotherham stood with us to shape our future, and this recognition belongs to everyone who supports, works with, or benefits from the hospice.”

The Charity of the Year award saw them face-off against Cash for Kids, Pancreatic Cancer UK, and Great Ormond Street Hospital Charity, with Rotherham gaining recognition for supporting more than 2,100 patients and their families, carrying out over 11,000 home visits, and expanding its children’s bereavement services to reach more young people in need

Jayne Lowe, director of clinical services, said: “I’m incredibly proud of this award – it reflects exactly what Rotherham asked for from our hospice.

“That’s what makes it so special: we listened during our research, and we delivered. Knowing this achievement is something our community wanted makes it truly fantastic.”