‘I was pregnant at 16, in a coercive relationship and turned to drugs as comfort’

Sheffield Recovery ‘Champion’s’ powerful new memoir charts her journey through teenage pregnancy, drug addiction, and an aggressive alcoholic father, she was eventually reconciled to.

A popular Sheffield recovery worker is launching her first autobiographical book on Thursday September 25 at 6.30pm at Sheffield Cathedral with an invited audience.

‘Blood is Thicker Than Alcohol’ is a memoir about Tracey Ford’s own battle with addiction, teenage pregnancy, a coercive relationship, and the demons of her own and her father’s alcoholism.

Tracey Ford - Her powerful memoir is called 'Blood is thicker than alcohol'

She has worked with people with lived experience of addiction in Sheffield for more than 30 years and is Chair of the Sheffield Recovery Community and sits on a number of national bodies led by people with ‘lived experience’ of addiction.

‘I was every parent’s worst nightmare; a you parent myself at 16, (a kid having a kid) in a coercive relationship and turned to drugs as comfort’ says Tracey.

‘The biggest turning point in my life came after being sectioned with drug induced psychosis. That was the wake-up call I needed.’

‘I went back to college, then started volunteering, before being employed in the field of addiction.’

Tracey Ford's new book is launched at Sheffield Cathedral on Thursday 25th September

‘I was working with families affected by addiction, when my father, Frank Ford, reconnected with me and I discovered that he was battling his own demons with alcohol.’

‘The story flips between the past and present. What it was like growing up and how our relationship changed, because of his addiction, which brought us closer.’

‘Caring for him became emotionally complex, and writing became my lifeline. It was the only way I could pour out my thoughts and feelings without burdening others, but it also helped me process my own personal issues.’

‘Writing it, feels like I’ve been in therapy for six years, but it has brought my confidence to the surface and helped me explore some of the unresolved parts of my unconscious.’

‘I believe that Addiction isn’t a moral failing; it is a coping strategy a social issue, not an individual issue.’

‘No one sets out in life aspiring to become an addict. It can happen to anyone because drugs don’t discriminate.’

'And just because people use drugs and alcohol to block the world out, doesn’t mean that they don’t care or love like everyone else, it sometime means that they don’t know how to.’

‘I am passionate about my city of Sheffield. Motivated by wanting to make a difference, but more importantly, to ensure that those with lived experience of addiction and their families have a voice in the services that are designed for them.

Sheffield is a member of the National Inclusive Cities initiative aimed at highlighting, promoting and celebrating best practice in supporting people to recover from addiction. Tracey is a leading member of the group developing this campaign.

‘Blood Is Thicker Than Alcohol’will be launched at Sheffield Cathedral on Thursday September 25

It has already received glowing pre-publication reviews from academicians and some well-known writers.

Everyone is invited to join Tracey in celebrating her achievement and to hear more about her powerful journey through addiction.

The event will also include personal testimonies from people recovering from addiction.

This event is free but booking is essential by ticket via Eventbrite https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/book-launch-of-blood-is-thicker-than-alcohol-by-tracey-ford-tickets-1547940554869?utm-campaign=social&utm-content=attendeeshare&utm-medium=discovery&utm-term=listing&utm-source=cp&aff=ebdsshcopyurl

For more about Sheffield’s Recovery Community go to www.sheffieldrecoverydirectory.co.uk