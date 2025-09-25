I visited Support Dogs’ new national centre in Hillsborough to see firsthand the incredible work they do for families—and, of course, meet some of the dogs.

I recently visited Support Dogs’ new national centre in Sheffield, and the stories I heard stayed with me long after I left.

The one that hit home the most was 15-year-old Sam’s.

I spoke to his mum, who told me about the challenges her son faced.

Sam’s mum explained the challenges her son faced before Willow, the support dog. | Ciara Healy

“Sam was five when he was diagnosed as autistic, and by six he had severe anxiety and depression.

“He couldn’t leave the house, he couldn’t be hugged because of his sensory issues, and he was just unhappy all the time,” she said. “We tried every service, but there was no help.”

As a result Sam had to drop out of school: “The 18 months he wasn’t in school his world just got smaller and smaller.”

Then Sam met Willow, his autism assistance dog.

“He got on with her immediately - for the first time in years, he was running and playing. It was like a switch had been turned on,” she told me.

“Willow helped him go to school after 18 months out. Now he walks independently between sites, goes on holidays, even rides on attractions. She’s given him so much confidence and independence.”

Sam’s mum said the bond with Willow has also inspired her son’s future. “He now wants to study animal care at college. The connection he’s made with animals is incredible and he is always the first to tell other people about the affect they can have.”

Support Dogs is a pioneering national charity, providing life-changing support to children and adults with autism, epilepsy, and physical disabilities.

They are also the UK’s only charity training epilepsy seizure alert dogs, which can give up to an hour’s warning before a seizure – potentially saving lives.

One of the hard-working support dogs in training. | Ciara Healy

During my visit, I saw just how much the charity could do with the right funding.

Staff showed me around the warehouse they purchased last year, which will become the new national centre.

“This new centre will allow us to triple the number of partnerships we can create each year,” a staff member explained. “It will also create community spaces for education and wider support.”

The new centre will include training areas that mimic real-life environments, so dogs can learn tasks safely and effectively.

Families will have private spaces to meet their new dogs, sensory rooms for children to relax, and mock living areas where dogs practice supporting clients with daily routines.

Outdoor play areas and indoor training zones will give the dogs essential downtime and allow them to work in all weather.

The money raised will directly fund these facilities, but this amount of support is not cheap to provide, with the project estimated to cost £4.2 million.

Phase one, acquiring the building, is complete, but there are still two other phases yet to be finished.

Phase two – including a Community Heartspace, refurbished training areas, and dog welfare spaces – will cost £1.55 million.

Plans for training room | support dogs

Phase three, creating specialist areas for epilepsy, autism and disability, a puppy training arena, and sensory training zones, will cost £1.46 million.

So far, £2.1 million has been raised, leaving the charity needing another £2.1 million to complete the centre.

Plans for the warehouse. | Support dogs

The charity estimates its work already saves the NHS over £35 million a year by reducing emergency calls, hospital stays, and home visits – and the new centre will allow them to help many more families.

Hearing Sam’s story in person made it clear that Support Dogs isn’t just changing lives – it’s strengthening families, communities, and essential services across the UK.

As his mum told me: “If you’d have asked me at five what I saw for Sam’s future, I would’ve been really frightened, but Willow has changed that.”

To donate or find out more, visit supportdogs.org.uk.