"I started my independent fashion business in Sheffield 32 years ago and we're still going strong"
The Alternative Store was founded 32 years ago and has navigated changing trends and shopping habits to continue its success into 2024.
“I’m very proud of it and what we have achieved over the last few years,” founder and proprietor Stuart McAdie said.
Stuart started the business as a means to expanded his world travel, importing materials from abroad. Now, The Alternative Store creates, prints, stocks and ships its products here in Sheffield.
“We have evolved a lot,” Stuart said, “As I have matured over time, I wanted to keep things simple. I wanted things people will pick up and keep coming back for for years to come.
“I meet and greet everyone who comes in here. We’re seeing a lot of people coming from out of town and they all say how great Sheffield is.
“Compared to some cities and towns, we still have a bubbly independent business scene.”
The Alternative Store found its home in the Devonshire Street area in 2008 and has remained there ever since. Stuart prides himself on still having a shop for people to come and visit, only embracing online shopping in recent years.
Yet, roughly two years after Stuart said the business started getting digital reviews, The Alternative Store has hit 500 five-star ratings.
The shop provides a range of clothing, jewellery and accessories, including popular Sheffield themed items like the ‘0114 tees’ and ‘The People’s Republic of South Yorkshire’ line.
The Alternative Store is one of a number of popular independent businesses down on Devonshire Street and Division Street in Sheffield city centre.
Nearby stores include Plantology, Collard Manson and BB’s Italian Restaurant. The Forum also houses small businesses like Bear Tree Records.