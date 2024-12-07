A long-standing and popular independent fashion brand in Sheffield is celebrating surpassing 500 five-star reviews.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Alternative Store was founded 32 years ago and has navigated changing trends and shopping habits to continue its success into 2024.

“I’m very proud of it and what we have achieved over the last few years,” founder and proprietor Stuart McAdie said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stuart started the business as a means to expanded his world travel, importing materials from abroad. Now, The Alternative Store creates, prints, stocks and ships its products here in Sheffield.

Stuart McAdie founded The Alternative Store 32 years ago. | Dean Atkins

“We have evolved a lot,” Stuart said, “As I have matured over time, I wanted to keep things simple. I wanted things people will pick up and keep coming back for for years to come.

“I meet and greet everyone who comes in here. We’re seeing a lot of people coming from out of town and they all say how great Sheffield is.

“Compared to some cities and towns, we still have a bubbly independent business scene.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The store's 'Northern Collection' has proven very popular in recent years. | Dean Atkins

The Alternative Store found its home in the Devonshire Street area in 2008 and has remained there ever since. Stuart prides himself on still having a shop for people to come and visit, only embracing online shopping in recent years.

Yet, roughly two years after Stuart said the business started getting digital reviews, The Alternative Store has hit 500 five-star ratings.

The Alternative Store can be found on Devonshire Street in Sheffield city centre. | Dean Atkins

The shop provides a range of clothing, jewellery and accessories, including popular Sheffield themed items like the ‘0114 tees’ and ‘The People’s Republic of South Yorkshire’ line.

The Alternative Store is one of a number of popular independent businesses down on Devonshire Street and Division Street in Sheffield city centre.

Nearby stores include Plantology, Collard Manson and BB’s Italian Restaurant. The Forum also houses small businesses like Bear Tree Records.